Monday's sports schedule is loaded with basketball action, and the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more. No. 5 Duke vs. No. 23 Louisville and No. 13 BYU vs. No. 1 Arizona headline the college basketball slate, while Bulls vs. Lakers and Timberwolves vs. Warriors are on the NBA schedule. Claim $200 in bonus bets at bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Monday college basketball betting preview

Monday's nationally televised doubleheader starts with No. 5 Duke vs. No. 23 Louisville at 7 p.m. ET. The Cardinals got five-star freshman Mikel Brown Jr. back over the weekend after he missed six weeks due to back spasms, and he scored a team-high 20 points in an 85-71 win over Virginia Tech. The competition ramps up on Monday, as Duke is 18-1 and is a 7.5-point home favorite in the latest college basketball odds at bet365.

Top-ranked Arizona takes center stage at 9 p.m. ET when it travels to No. 13 BYU. The Wildcats are 20-0 after cruising to an 88-53 win over West Virginia on Saturday, while BYU is 17-2 and is coming off a 91-78 win over Utah. Arizona is a 2-point road favorite, and the over/under is 165. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up for bet365 here:

Monday NBA betting preview

There are three NBA matchups between teams with winning records on Monday night, featuring Cavaliers vs. Magic, Bulls vs. Lakers and Timberwolves vs. Warriors. Cleveland is a 5.5-point favorite over Orlando in that Eastern Conference matchup as the Cavaliers try to extend their three-game winning streak. Orlando has lost three straight games, including a 119-105 setback against Cleveland on Monday.

Chicago is aiming for a fifth consecutive win, as it is finally above the .500 mark for the first time since Nov. 24. The Lakers have won three of their last four games as they get set for the fourth game of their eight-game road trip. They are 1-point road favorites against the Bulls, while the Timberwolves are 7.5-point favorites against the Warriors in the 9:30 p.m. ET nightcap. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.