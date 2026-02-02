The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more. Monday's sports schedule is headlined by a top-25 college basketball showdown and four-game NBA slate. No. 11 Texas Tech hosts No. 14 Kansas at 9 p.m. ET, while the NBA schedule includes Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves and Clippers vs. 76ers. Claim $200 in bonus bets at bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Monday NBA betting preview

Three of Monday's four NBA games begin at 7 p.m. ET or later, including Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves at 7:30 p.m. ET. Memphis is on a six-game losing streak entering February, while Minnesota has won four straight games after beating the Grizzlies in a 131-114 final on Saturday. The Timberwolves were 11-point road favorites in that matchup, but they are only 7.5-point favorites in the rematch, as Anthony Edwards (back) and Julius Randle (thumb) are both questionable.

Then at 10 p.m. ET, the Clippers host the 76ers in the nightcap. Los Angeles has gone 17-4 in its last 21 games to get back in the playoff chase, while Philadelphia is on a three-game winning streak after beating New Orleans on Saturday. The Clippers are 10-1 in their last 11 home games, and they are 2-point favorites in the Monday NBA odds at bet365. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up for bet365 here:

Monday college basketball betting preview

There is an exciting college basketball doubleheader on Monday, starting with No. 16 North Carolina vs. Syracuse at 7 p.m. ET. The Tar Heels are on a three-game winning streak, and they are 12-point favorites in the Monday college basketball odds. All eyes will be on No. 11 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Kansas at 9 p.m. ET, as the Red Raiders try to get back on track following an 88-80 loss at UCF on Saturday. Kansas is on a five-game winning streak after beating No. 13 BYU on Saturday, but the Jayhawks are 4.5-point road underdogs. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.