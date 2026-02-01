The loaded basketball weekend rolls on Sunday, and the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more. No. 5 Nebraska faces No. 9 Illinois at 4 p.m. ET before the NBA takes center stage with Knicks vs. Lakers (7 p.m. ET) and Nuggets vs. Thunder (9:30 p.m. ET). Claim $200 in bonus bets at bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Sunday NBA betting preview

Sunday night brings an NBA doubleheader on national television, starting with the Knicks vs. Lakers at 7 p.m. ET. New York enters February on a five-game winning streak after beating Portland by 30 points on Friday, while Los Angeles is coming off a 142-111 win over Washington. The Knicks are 4.5-point home favorites in the Sunday NBA odds at bet365.

The nightcap pits the Nuggets vs. Thunder in a Western Conference showdown, with Nuggets star Nikola Jokic (knee) expected to play in a second straight game after missing 16 games due to the injury. He had 31 points, 12 rebounds and five assists across just 25 minutes in his return on Friday. Oklahoma City has lost three of its last four games, but it is a 4.5-point road favorite. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up for bet365 here:

Sunday college basketball betting preview

The college basketball slate is headlined by No. 5 Nebraska vs. No. 9 Illinois in a Big Ten showdown that begins at 4 p.m. ET. Nebraska hit a game-winning 3-pointer as time expired to beat Illinois in the first matchup of the season, but the Illini have rattled off 10 straight wins since then. Illinois has the nation's most efficient offense, while Nebraska has earned its highest AP ranking in school history. The Cornhuskers suffered their first loss of the season at No. 3 Michigan on Tuesday, but they are 1.5-point favorites on Sunday. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.