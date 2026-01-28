The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more, which can be used to wager on NBA or college basketball action on Wednesday night. No. 10 Houston travels to TCU at 9 p.m. ET, while the Rockets host the Spurs in a Western Conference showdown at 9:30 p.m. ET. Claim $200 in bonus bets at bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Wednesday NBA betting preview

There is a nationally televised NBA doubleheader on Wednesday, starting with Cavaliers vs. Lakers at 7 p.m. ET. LeBron James spent 11 seasons with the Cavaliers and will make his annual visit to Cleveland, which is on a four-game winning streak. The Lakers have won two straight and are fifth in the Western Conference, but they are 3-point road underdogs in the Wednesday NBA odds.

Houston hosts San Antonio in a Western Conference matchup at 9:30 p.m. ET, as the Spurs try to remain in second place in the standings. The Rockets are in fourth place, sitting a half-game ahead of the Lakers. Houston is a 2.5-point home favorite, while the over/under is 220.5. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up for bet365 here:

Wednesday college basketball betting preview

Defending national champion Florida travels to South Carolina for an SEC matchup at 9 p.m. ET, as the Gators try to bounce back from a 76-67 loss to Auburn. South Carolina sits near the bottom of the SEC standings with a 2-5 record, so Florida is an 11.5-point road favorite. Another 9 p.m. ET matchup features No. 10 Houston at TCU, with the Cougars listed as 8-point road favorites at bet365. They had their 11-game winning streak snapped in a loss at Texas Tech on Saturday, while TCU is coming off back-to-back wins over Oklahoma State and Baylor. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.