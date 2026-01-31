The final day of January features a busy sports slate, another opportunity to claim the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more. Saturday features another huge college basketball slate with more than 12 hours of ranked teams in action including BYU vs. Kansas, as well as a six-game NBA schedule that includes Mavericks vs. Rockets. Claim $200 in bonus bets at bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Saturday NBA betting preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves begin a three-game road trip, starting with two games in three days in Memphis against the Grizzlies on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. The Timberwolves are coming off a dominant 123-111 victory over the Thunder on Thursday in a game that Minnesota led by double-digits throughout. The Timberwolves improved to 30-19 while handing Oklahoma City just its 11th loss of the season. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies (18-28) are playing the second half of a back-to-back after losing to the Pelicans, 114-106, on Friday. Anthony Edwards had 26 points for the Timberwolves against the Thunder, and he's sixth in the league in scoring at 29.3 points per game this season. For NBA betting, the Timberwolves are favored by 8.5 points in the latest Saturday NBA odds at bet365 Sportsbook.

Shortly after Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies begin, the Houston Rockets host the Dallas Mavericks in a Texas vs. Texas matchup at 8:30 p.m. ET. Cooper Flagg takes the court after scoring a career-high 49 points, adding 10 rebounds and three assists, in a 123-121 loss to the Hornets on Thursday. The No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft leads Dallas against future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant, who is averaging 26.5 points this season. Houston is 29-17, while Dallas is 19-29 this season. The Rockets are favored by 10.5 points at bet365. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up for bet365 here:

Saturday college basketball betting preview

If you tune No. 14 Kansas vs. No. 13 BYU on Saturday, there's a good chance you'll be joining many NBA General Managers watching the same broadcast. Kansas and BYU both feature a star freshman who could be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, with BYU forward AJ Dybantsa and Kansas guard Darryn Peterson near the top of nearly every NBA Mock Draft. Dybantsa averages 23.6 points per game, with Peterson averaging 21.6 ppg this season. Peterson missed Kansas' 86-62 win over Kansas State on Jan. 24 with an ankle injury, but he's expected to play on Saturday. BYU is 17-3 overall, while Kansas is 15-5, and both teams are 5-2 in the Big 12.

For college basketball betting, Kansas is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Saturday college basketball odds at bet365. Later on Saturday night, Creighton hosts No. 2 UConn (-6.5), and No. 6 Gonzaga (-9.5) hosts St. Mary's at 10:30 p.m. ET, with St. Mary's being one of the few WCC teams to challenge the Bulldogs over the last few years. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.