Wednesday's sports schedule is headlined by an NBA doubleheader on national television, and the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more. The 76ers host the Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET before the Warriors face the Spurs at 10 p.m. ET, while college basketball bettors can look forward to five ranked teams in action. Claim $150 in bonus bets with a $5 bet at bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Wednesday NBA betting preview

There are four games between teams with winning records on Wednesday night, and two of those contests are on national television. The 76ers (30-23) host the Knicks (34-20) in an Eastern Conference showdown at 7:30 p.m. ET, as New York tries to quickly rebound from an overtime loss to Indiana on Tuesday. Philadelphia, which is coming off a loss at Portland on Monday, is a 2-point home favorite in the Wednesday NBA odds at bet365.

The Western Conference takes center stage at 10 p.m. ET, as Golden State hosts San Antonio. The Spurs have not lost a game in February, and they are coming off a 136-108 win over the Lakers on Tuesday. They are just 3.5 games behind Oklahoma City atop the conference standings, and they are 7-point road favorites against the Warriors, who are playing without Stephen Curry (knee). Claim the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up here:

Wednesday college basketball betting preview

There are five ranked teams in action on Wednesday night, including three inside the top 15. No. 14 Florida, the defending national champion, is a 9.5-point road favorite at Georgia in an SEC matchup at 7 p.m. ET. No. 6 UConn, which had its 18-game winning streak snapped in a loss at St. John's last Friday, is an 11.5-point favorite at Butler in the Big East at 7:30 p.m. ET. Finally, No. 2 Michigan will try to maintain its two-game lead atop the Big Ten when it faces Northwestern as a 15.5-point road favorite at 8:30 p.m. ET. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.