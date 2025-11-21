Friday's sports schedule is headlined by college football and the NBA Cup, and the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more. Florida State faces NC State in an 8 p.m. ET kickoff, while the Rockets host the Nuggets at 9:30 p.m. ET. Claim $150 in bonus bets at bet365 here:

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Friday college football betting preview

Florida State and NC State will battle for bowl eligibility when they meet in an ACC matchup on Friday night. The Seminoles opened the season with an upset win over then-No. 8 Alabama and added a pair of blowout wins after that, but they have lost five of their seven games since then. NC State has dropped five of its last seven games as well, and Florida State is a 6-point favorite for that 8 p.m. ET matchup. The nightcap features UNLV (-3) vs. Hawaii at 10:30 p.m. ET in a game between two teams involved in a five-way tie for second place in the Mountain West. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up for bet365 here:

Friday NBA betting preview

Houston hosts Denver in a crucial NBA Cup showdown at 9:30 p.m. ET, with all five teams in West Group C holding identical 1-1 records. The Rockets and Nuggets have the best point differential though, and they are also two of the top three teams in the Western Conference season standings. Houston is a 2.5-point home favorite, while the over/under is 235. Elsewhere, defending NBA Finals champion Oklahoma City faces Utah in NBA Cup West Group A at 10 p.m. ET. The Thunder have raced out to a 15-1 record through their first 16 games, and they are 16.5-point favorites in the Friday NBA odds. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.