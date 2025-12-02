The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more, which can be unlocked by wagering on college basketball or NBA action on Tuesday night. There are a trio of top-25 college basketball matchups, while Celtics vs. Knicks and Warriors vs. Thunder headline the NBA slate. Claim $150 in bonus bets at bet365 here:

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Tuesday college basketball betting preview

Florida is the defending national champion, but it has already lost to then-No. 13 Arizona and TCU ahead of its matchup against No. 4 Duke on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Blue Devils are 8-0 and have already defeated Texas, Kansas and Arkansas on neutral courts. They are 7.5-point home favorites against the Gators, while the over/under is 156.5. College basketball fans and bettors will also be tuned into No. 21 Kansas (+1.5) vs. No. 5 UConn at 9 p.m. ET and No. 18 Kentucky (-7.5) vs. No. 16 North Carolina at 9:30 p.m. ET. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up for bet365 here:

Tuesday NBA betting preview

Tuesday's primetime NBA doubleheader begins with the Celtics hosting the Knicks in an Eastern Conference showdown at 8 p.m. ET. Boston is coming off a win over Cleveland to improve to 11-9 this season, while New York is on a four-game winning streak and is a 1.5-point road favorite. In an 11 p.m. ET nightcap, Oklahoma City will try to build on its 20-1 start to the season when it travels to Golden State. Stephen Curry is dealing with a quadriceps injury and will not play for the Warriors. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.