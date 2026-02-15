Sunday's sports schedule is action-packed, and the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more. No. 8 Illinois faces Indiana at 1 p.m. ET, while the 2026 Daytona 500 starts at 2:30 p.m. ET and the NBA All-Star Game begins at 5 p.m. ET. Claim $150 in bonus bets with a $5 bet at bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Sunday college basketball betting preview

No. 8 Illinois is the lone top-25 team in action on Sunday, as it hosts Indiana in a Big Ten battle. The Illini are coming off back-to-back overtime losses to Michigan State and Wisconsin, falling two games behind Michigan atop the Big Ten standings. Indiana has won five of its last six games, but it is a 10.5-point underdog on Sunday.

Later in the day, Butler hosts Seton Hall in a Big East matchup at 6 p.m. ET. Butler is on a five-game losing streak, but it covered the spread as an 11.5-point underdog against No. 6 UConn on Wednesday. Seton Hall snapped a two-game skid with an 87-80 win over Providence earlier this week. Oddsmakers are expecting a close game on Sunday night, as Seton Hall is favored by 2.5 in the latest college basketball odds at bet365. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up here:

NBA All-Star Game betting preview

The NBA has moved to a Team USA versus The World format for the 2026 NBA All-Star Game, unveiling a three-team tournament on Sunday night. Team World, consisting of all international players, will compete against Team Stars and Team Stripes beginning at 5 p.m. ET. There will be a round-robin portion of the event before the top two teams meet in the title game.

Team World is led by Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic and Victor Wembanyama, and they are the +160 favorites to win the All-Star Game. Team Stripes, headlined by LeBron James and Kevin Durant, are +165, while Team Stars (+200) features Anthony Edwards and Cade Cunningham. Giannis Antetokounmpo (World), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (World) and Stephen Curry (Stripes) are among the players who are out with injuries. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.