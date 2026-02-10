There are several must-bet basketball games on Tuesday night, and the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more. No. 7 Nebraska hosts No. 13 Purdue in a Big Ten showdown, while the NBA slate is headlined by Rockets vs. Clippers and Lakers vs. Spurs. Claim $150 in bonus bets with a $5 bet at bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Tuesday NBA betting preview

The Rockets snapped a two-game losing streak with a 112-106 win over defending champion Oklahoma City on Saturday, as Alperen Sengun recorded a triple-double. They will return home on Tuesday night for a matchup against the Clippers at 8 p.m. ET. The Clippers are on a two-game winning streak, but they are 7.5-point underdogs in the Tuesday NBA odds at bet365.

Tuesday's nightcap features the Lakers vs. Spurs at 10:30 p.m. ET in a Western Conference showdown. San Antonio has won four straight games to open February, including back-to-back wins over the Mavericks last week. The Spurs are in second place in the conference standings, and they are 8.5-point favorites against the Lakers. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up here:

Tuesday college basketball betting preview

There is only one college basketball game between teams with winning records on Tuesday night, but it is a massive Big Ten showdown between No. 7 Nebraska and No. 13 Purdue. The Cornhuskers are coming off a win over Rutgers to snap a two-game skid following a 20-0 start to the season, while the Boilermakers have won their last two games after dropping three straight games. Nebraska is one game back of Michigan atop the conference standings, and it is a 2-point favorite on Tuesday night. Other notable games on Tuesday include No. 8 Illinois (-12) vs. Wisconsin, No. 4 Duke (-16.5) at Pittsburgh and No. 3 Houston (-16) at Utah. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.