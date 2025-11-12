The Wednesday sports schedule features three MACtion games along with a full slate of NBA action, and the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more. Two of the three MAC college football games include teams sitting atop the conference standings, while the NBA schedule is headlined by Knicks vs. Magic and Thunder vs. Lakers. Claim $200 in bonus bets at bet365 here:

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Wednesday college football betting preview

Two of the three MACtion games on Wednesday feature teams with winning records going head-to-head, as Central Michigan (5-4) hosts Buffalo (5-4) and Miami-OH (5-4) hosts Toledo (5-4). All four of those teams are still alive to win the conference title, with Buffalo and Miami-OH both involved in a three-way grouping of teams with one loss in conference play atop the standings. Both of them are underdogs in their respective games on Wednesday night though, as Central Michigan is a 2-point favorite against Buffalo and Toledo is a 4-point favorite at Miami-OH. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up for bet365 here:

Wednesday NBA betting preview

The New York Knicks will play on national television at 7 p.m. ET when they host the Orlando Magic in an Eastern Conference battle. New York improved to 7-0 at home this season with a win over Memphis on Tuesday, exceeding 130 points for a team-record third straight game. The Magic wrapped up a three-game homestand with a 115-112 win over Portland on Monday, but they are 4.5-point underdogs against New York in the Wednesday NBA odds. The second game of the day on national television pits the Thunder (-7) vs. Lakers in the Western Conference. Los Angeles has won and covered the spread in eight of the last 12 head-to-head meetings, and both teams are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.