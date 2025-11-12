Wednesday's sports schedule brings three college football games along with a full slate of NBA, and the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more. All three college football games are part of MACtion, while Thunder vs. Lakers headlines the 12-game NBA slate. Claim $200 in bonus bets at bet365 here:

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Wednesday college football betting preview

Two of the three MACtion games on Wednesday feature teams with winning records going head-to-head, as Central Michigan (5-4) hosts Buffalo (5-4) and Miami-OH (5-4) hosts Toledo (5-4). All four of those teams are still alive to win the conference title, with Buffalo and Miami-OH both involved in a three-way grouping of teams with one loss in conference play atop the standings. Both of them are underdogs in their respective games on Wednesday night though, as Central Michigan is a 2-point favorite against Buffalo and Toledo is a 4-point favorite at Miami-OH. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up for bet365 here:

Wednesday NBA betting preview

The Wednesday NBA schedule is loaded with intriguing matchups, and two of them will be on national television. The Knicks host the Magic at 7 p.m. ET, with New York listed as a 4-point home favorite in the latest NBA odds at bet365. They are riding a five-game winning streak and are getting set for the sixth game of a seven-game homestand. In the nightcap, the Thunder are 7-point favorites against the Lakers in a Western Conference showdown. Oklahoma City is off to an 11-1 start as it begins its title defense, while Los Angeles is 8-3 and is led by Luka Doncic, who is averaging 37.1 points per game. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.