The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $5 or more, which can be unlocked by wagering on Game 4 of the World Series, five NBA games, or two college football matchups on Tuesday night. Bucks vs. Knicks and Warriors vs. Clippers are two NBA primetime games on the slate, while Texas State hosts James Madison in a Sun Belt battle. Claim $200 in bonus bets at bet365 here:

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $5 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Tuesday NBA betting preview

Milwaukee is coming off its first loss of the season, falling to Cleveland in a 118-113 road loss on Sunday. The Bucks previously beat the Wizards and Raptors, so they are 2-1 heading into their game against the Knicks on Tuesday. New York also had its two-game season-opening winning streak snapped on Sunday, falling to Miami in a 115-107 final. The Bucks are 1.5-point underdogs in the Tuesday NBA odds. In the final game of the day (11 p.m. ET), the Warriors (-1.5) host the Clippers. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up for bet365 here:

World Series Game 4 betting preview

After securing a 6-5 victory in a thrilling 18-inning affair last night, the Dodgers will look to take a commanding 3-1 series lead with another victory on Tuesday. Los Angeles will start superstar Shohei Ohtani (2-0, 2.25 ERA) at pitcher, while Toronto will counter with Shane Bieber (1-0, 4.38 ERA). According to the latest Blue Jays vs. Dodgers odds, Los Angeles is a -205 money line favorite (risk $205 to win $100), while the Blue Jays are +170 underdogs. The over/under for total runs scored is 8.5. Get $200 in bonus bets at bet365 here:

Tuesday college football betting preview

Texas State is on a disappointing three-game losing streak, with all three losses coming in heartbreaking fashion. The Bobcats lost to Arkansas State by one point before falling to Troy in overtime and Marshall in double overtime. They will try to bounce back against a James Madison team that has won five straight games, with four of those victories coming by double digits. They are the only team in the Sun Belt East that is unbeaten in conference play. James Madison is a 6.5-point favorite against Texas State, while Kennesaw State is a 10-point favorite against UTEP in another 8 p.m. ET kickoff. Get $200 in bonus bets at bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-GAMBLER.