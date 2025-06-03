New bettors can use the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 for a $150 bonus for those that want to get in on the NBA Finals action. Bonus bets are unlocked whether a first wager of $5+ wins or loses. Let's further explain the latest bet365 bonus, compare the offer to the deals available at other top sportsbooks, and preview the matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers.

How to claim bet365 bonus code in Indiana and other states

Here are the directions in order to receive the bet365 bonus code:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, which will direct you to bet365 Create a bet365 account and make sure to enter the bonus code CBSBET365 Deposit at least $10 Claim the bet365 bonus code within 30 days of registering your account Place a first wager of at least $5

Whether a new user's first wager of at least $5 wins or loses, bet365 will issue $150 in bonus bets. Once you receive the $150 in bonus bets, you can use them in whatever fashion you'd love, whether it's two $75 wagers, threes $50 wagers or 15 $10 wagers. The bonus bets expire in seven days. If you win a bet that is funded by bonus bets, you will only receive the winnings but not the stake back.

New users must be at least 21 years old, except for Kentucky (18+). These are the states where bet365 Sportsbook currently operates: AZ, CO, IA, IN, IL, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN and VA. bet365 is not available in New York.

bet365 bonus code comparison

For new bettors who want to get into online sports betting and see all of the top sportsbook promos, check out how the bet365 bonus code compares to other sportsbooks below.

Brand Promo CBS bonus code bet365 Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365 FanDuel Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets None required DraftKings Bet $5, get $300 if your bets wins None required Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings your next 10 bets CBSDYW BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS

Along with bet365, the other "bet and get" offers for new users are at FanDuel and DraftKings. DraftKings is offering the most in bonus bets at $300, while FanDuel is giving out $200 in bonus bets. At those two sportsbooks, though, you have to win your first bet of at least $5 in order to receive the bonus bets. At bet365, you get the $150 in bonus bets even if your first bet of $5+ loses.

BetMGM and Fanatics are giving out a higher potential amount of bonus bets that new users would only get if their first bet loses. BetMGM will match your first bet with up to $1,500 in bonus bets if it loses. Fanatics will match up to $100 in bonus bets in each of your first 10 days with the sportsbook if your first bet loses, for a grand total of up to $1,000. Caesars is awarding 10 100% profit boosts to potentially double your winnings after placing a first bet of at least $1.

Previewing the 2025 NBA Finals

We're down to the last two teams in the NBA, as the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers will each be battling for a historic first championship in franchise history.

The top-seeded Thunder from the West and East No. 4 seed Pacers have made it to the NBA Finals, though there was a huge discrepancy in odds for each team just to make it this far. Right before the NBA playoffs began, the Thunder were -140 odds-on favorites to win the Western Conference, while the Pacers were +2200 to make it out of the Eastern Conference. Oklahoma City was also the +185 favorite to win the championship at that time, whereas Indiana was a massive +8000 longshot.

The Thunder are still sizable chalk to win it all ahead of Thursday's Game 1, as they're listed at -700 for series odds compared to the Pacers' +500 price. For Game 1, Oklahoma City is a 9.5-point home favorite and -400 on the money line. On the other side, Indiana is +310 to start off with a 1-0 series lead. If you're curious about learning how to bet on the NBA, check out our NBA betting guide.

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is extremely important whether you're a new or professional bettor, and bet365 offers tools such as deposit limits and stake limits to help out its users. There are also national resources available, including The National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous and calling 1-800-GAMBLER.