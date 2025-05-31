The Oklahoma City Thunder punched their ticket to the NBA Finals, but who will join them? That may be decided Saturday night when the Indiana Pacers aim to close out the Eastern Conference Finals with a Game 6 win over the New York Knicks. Those interested in NBA betting and this Game 6 matchup can use the bet365 promo code CBSBET365, which earns new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of at least $5. This offer can be utilized for Game 6, the NBA finals and NBA player props. Here's how to claim this offer, as well as a preview of Saturday's Knicks-Pacers matchup.

Knicks-Pacers Eastern Conference Finals Game 6

Thanks in large part to taking Games 1 and 2 in New York, the Pacers need just a single win to advance to the NBA Finals against the Thunder. Indiana had a chance to close things out in Game 5, but the Knicks won 111-94 thanks to 32 points from Jalen Brunson and a double-double from Karl-Anthony Towns. Indiana had just one starter, Pascal Siakam, score in the double digits, as star Tyrese Haliburton had a rough game with just 8 points.

The series now returns to Indiana for Game 6. The Knicks won Game 3 in Indiana and the Pacers won Game 4 in front of their home crowd. If the Knicks can get another road win, they would not only force Game 7, but bring the series back to New York at Madison Square Garden.

The Pacers are -180 money-line favorites (wager $180 to win $100) at bet365, while the Knicks are +150 (wager $100 to win $150) underdogs. If you're interested in learning more about betting on NBA games, check out our NBA betting guide.

