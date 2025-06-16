The Oklahoma City Thunder face the Indiana Pacers in Game 5 of the 2025 NBA Finals on Monday night, and the latest bet365 bonus code provides ample bonus bets for first-time users. The current bet365 bonus code "CBSBET365" offers new users $150 in bonus bets with a $5 wager, whether it wins or loses. Those interested in NBA betting for arguably the most important game of the 2025 NBA season can click the "CLAIM BONUS" button below. With the series tied 2-2, Game 5 of Pacers vs. Thunder will play a key role in determining the NBA Champion, with Monday night's contest tipping off in Oklahoma City at 8:30 p.m. ET. According to the latest Pacers vs. Thunder odds via bet365, the Thunder are favored by 9.5 points, while the over/under for total points is 224.

Pacers vs. Thunder Game 5 Preview

The Oklahoma City Thunder are playing in their second NBA Finals since the franchise's relocation from Seattle. After losing the 2012 NBA Finals in five games, the Thunder have already had their most successful NBA Finals run in Oklahoma City history. However, after finishing with the NBA's best record at 68-14 this season, merely reaching the 2025 NBA Finals wasn't the goal. A victory on Monday would put the Thunder in a prime position to win the franchise's first NBA Finals since 1979 in Seattle.

The Thunder and Pacers enter Monday with the series tied 2-2, and 74.2% of teams that won Game 5 in a split series went on to win the NBA Championship. Four of the last five teams to win Game 5 in a 2-2 series also went on to win the NBA Championship, making Monday a significant game for both sides.

Oklahoma City point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, this year's NBA MVP winner, will always garner the majority of the attention and praise, as he should in averaging 32.8 points per game this series. But Jalen Williams, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, is emerging as a reliable No. 2 option with at least 26 points in each of the last two games. Chet Holmgren added 14 points and 15 rebounds in Game 4, as all three of these Thunder options could make for popular Monday NBA player props as well at sportsbooks like bet365.

The Pacers had their fifth 15-point comeback this postseason in Game 1 of the NBA Finals of a 111-110 victory in Oklahoma City, so even if they go down early in Game 5, players like Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner can't be counted out. Both teams play at one of the fastest paces in the NBA, but the Under has hit in three of four games as their pace has been accounted for in the total, as that's also something to consider when forming an NBA betting strategy. Haliburton, who has a double-double in two of four games this series, is listed at +195 odds on bet365 for a double-double in Game 5 as one of hundreds NBA player props available on Monday for Game 5 of the 2025 NBA Finals. You can find the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Pacers-Thunder Game 5, at SportsLine.

Responsible gaming

bet365 users can keep track of their betting frequency on the app. This allows bettors to set limits on bets, set limits on deposits, and have resources available to them if they need assistance. Bettors must be 21 years or older to register and place wagers. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, please seek assistance from trained professionals such as the Problem Gambling Help Network at 1-800-GAMBLER.