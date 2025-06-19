Bet365 offers $150 bonus for new customers with the latest Bet365 bonus code. You can use it when the Oklahoma City Thunder try to clinch their first NBA championship since relocating to Oklahoma in Game 6 of the 2025 NBA Finals on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers are hoping to stave off elimination and move one step closer to winning their first NBA championship. The latest bet365 bonus code provides ample bonus bets for first-time users. The current bet365 bonus code "CBSBET365" offers new users $150 in bonus bets with a $5 wager, whether it wins or loses. Those interested in NBA betting for arguably the most important game of the 2025 NBA season can click the "CLAIM BONUS" button below. With OKC leading the series 3-2, the potential championship-clinching matchup will tip off in Indianapolis at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Pacers vs. Thunder Game 6 Preview

After the teams alternated wins and losses over the first four games of the 2025 NBA Finals, the Thunder became the first squad to win back-to-back contests by taking Game 5 on Monday, 120-109. It marked the first time since early March that the Pacers dropped consecutive games, which puts OKC on the precipice of history. While the franchise won an NBA championship in 1979, when it was the Seattle SuperSonics, the team has yet to win one since moving to Oklahoma City in 2008.

Teams that win Game 5 of the Finals after it was tied 2-2 are 23-8 all-time, which bodes well for the Thunder's chances. However, Indiana is a resilient bunch and still boasts a 9-1 record following a loss over their last 10 defeats. The Pacers also figure to get more out of star point guard, Tyrese Haliburton, in Game 6 than the four points on 0 for 6 shooting from the field that he provided in Game 5. The last time Haliburton scored in single-digits, he then followed that up with a 21-point, 13-assist outing in a close-out of the New York Knicks.

While Oklahoma City has the league's MVP in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, he took a back seat to Jalen Williams on Monday as the latter had 40 points, six rebounds and four assists. The 24-year-old became the fifth-youngest player in NBA history score at least 40 points in a Finals game, and he did it efficiently with 56% from the field and just one turnover. Gilgeous-Alexander starred in a secondary role with 31 points and a postseason career-high of 10 assists.

With Williams' huge outing, and a poor one from Haliburton, the latest NBA prop odds for winning the Finals MVP have shifted. Haliburton had been the second-favorite, behind Gilgeous-Alexander, all series until the conclusion of Game 5. SGA (-600) remains the overwhelming favorite in the NBA odds, but he's now followed by Williams (+700). Pascal Siakam (+1200) has even leapfrogged Haliburton and is the Pacer with the shortest odds, while Indiana's point guard is fourth at +3300. No other player has odds shorter than +30000 to win NBA Finals MVP entering Game 6. You can find the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Pacers-Thunder Game 6, at SportsLine.

Responsible gaming

bet365 users can keep track of their betting frequency on the bet365 app. This allows bettors to create limitations on wagers, set limits on deposits, and have resources available to them if they need assistance. Bettors must be 21 years or older to register and place wagers. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, please seek assistance from trained professionals such as the Problem Gambling Help Network at 1-800-GAMBLER.