Pacers vs. Thunder Game 7 Preview

Sunday will be the 20th Game 7 in NBA Finals history with the home team going 15-4, winning 78.9% of the time. However, the last NBA Finals Game 7 was won by the road team with the Cleveland Cavaliers defeating the Golden State Warriors, led by LeBron James in the game with his iconic chase-down block in the final minutes. A Game 7 is when superstars can become legends, as Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander looks to inch himself closer to legendary status in more ways than one.

Gilgeous-Alexander can become the 11th player in NBA history to win the NBA Finals MVP the same year he won the NBA MVP Award during the regular season. SGA is coming off his third-lowest scoring total in 22 playoff games this year though with 21 points in Game 6. He's still the -225 favorite to win the NBA Finals MVP and with the Thunder as -310 favorites on the money line to win on Sunday, some may see more value in betting SGA to win the NBA Finals MVP than the Thunder to win at those odds.

Pascal Siakam has the Pacers' lowest odds on bet365 at +320 to win the 2025 NBA Finals MVP. The former NBA Champion with the Raptors is averaging 19.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, four assists, 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks as an all-around contributor for Indiana. Tyrese Haliburton had 14 points in 23 minutes after being a game-time decision with a calf injury for Game 6. The Pacers showed off their depth again in their final game in Indiana with Obi Toppin scoring 20 points off the bench as the team's leading scorer.

The Thunder are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Thunder vs. Pacers odds on bet365, and if you like the Thunder to win and cover, bet365 could be the place to make this wager with some other sportsbooks listing Oklahoma City as 8.5-point favorites. The Thunder are -310 on the money line, whereas the Pacers are the +250 underdogs. The over/under is set at 215.5 points. You can find the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Pacers-Thunder Game 7, at SportsLine.

bet365 allows bettors to set limits on deposits and wagers while keeping track of their betting frequency on the bet365 app. This allows users to be aware of the time they are spending on the betting app, and it also provides resources to anyone in need for assistance. Bettors must be 21 years or older to register and place bets. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, please seek assistance and advice from trained professionals such as the Problem Gambling Help Network at 1-800-GAMBLER.