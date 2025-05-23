Just four teams remain in the NBA Playoffs, and with the latest bet365 bonus code, you can place NBA bets on the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals and the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals. Using the bet365 promo code CBSBET365, new users receive $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of at least $5. You can utilize this offer for betting on the NBA playoffs, including NBA player props, for Friday's Game 2 matchup between the Pacers and Knicks in New York.

How to get the bet365 promo code

It's important to note that the bet365 bonus code is only available to new bet365 users who have never signed up with the sportsbook before. Additionally, new users must be at least 21 years old, unless you're in Kentucky (18+). If you are looking to make an account and utilize this bet365 promo code, here are the steps to follow.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, which leads you to bet365 Create a bet365 account by entering all necessary information, such as name, email and address Make sure to enter the bet365 promo code CBSBET365 Deposit at least $10 into your bet365 account Claim the promo offer within 30 days of registering Make a first bet of at least $5

Once you make that first bet of at least $5, you will be credited $150 in bonus bets. It doesn't matter if that first wager wins or loses. You can then use the bonus bets however you'd like, be it one $150 bet or 150 $1 bets. They can be used on the two NBA conference finals series, the NBA Finals or another sport or event. If you win a bet using bonus bets, you receive the winnings but not the stake back.

bet365 promo comparison

If you're interested in online sports betting and want to see the top sportsbook promos, check out the table below.

Brand Promo CBS promo code bet365 Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365 FanDuel Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets None required DraftKings Bet $5, get $300 if your bets wins None required Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings your next 10 bets CBSDYW BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS

Like bet365, FanDuel and DraftKings are offering "bet and get" promotions to new users. DraftKings offers the most at $300, while FanDuel also has more than bet365 at $200. The difference with those two compared to bet365, though, is that your first bets must win at FanDuel and DraftKings in order to receive those bonus bets. DraftKings pays out its bonus bets in the form of 12 $25 bonus bet tokens.

Caesars offers 10 100% profit boosts after placing a first bet of $1, while BetMGM and Fanatics offer bonus bets if your first bet loses. At BetMGM, your first bet is covered up to $1,500, and if it loses, you get your stake back in bonus bets. Fanatics covers your first bet of the day for your first 10 days with the sportsbook, up to $100 each day for a maximum return of $1,000 in bonus bets.

Eastern Conference Finals Game 2 preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers had the best record in the Eastern Conference, and the Boston Celtics won it all last year. But neither team is in the Eastern Conference Finals this year. Instead, that would be the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers, who finished third and fourth, respectively, in the conference during the regular season.

If Game 1 is any indication, we should be in for an incredible series between these two teams. The Knicks got to the Eastern Conference Finals thanks in part to erasing late leads Boston held in the second half, but it was the Pacers who mounted an improbable comeback in Game 1. Indiana was down 14 with 2:50 to go in the fourth quarter, but thanks to hot shooting from Aaron Nesmith and a buzzer-beater from Tyrese Haliburton, the Pacers forced overtime, where they emerged victorious by the score of 138-135. The Pacers are the first team in NBA postseason history to win a game after being down 14 points with 2:50 left in the fourth quarter, and Haliburton finished Game 1 with 31 points, while Nesmith had 30 and made eight of nine 3-pointers. Jalen Brunson dropped 43 points for the Knicks despite making just one of six 3-point attempts, and Karl-Anthony Towns scored 35 points and pulled down 12 rebounds.

That sets up Game 2, which is still in New York, Friday night. The Knicks enter Friday's clash as 5.5-point favorites at bet365 and -245 money-line favorites (wager $245 to win $100). Indiana is +200 (wager $100 to win $200) on the money line, and the total is 227 points, with both the Over and Under priced at -110. If you're looking to learn more about betting on the NBA, check out our NBA betting guide.

Responsible Gaming

It's important for bettors to game responsibly and understand the resources and tools available to them. At bet365, users can utilize tools such as stake and deposit limits.

Some additional national resources include The National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous and calling 1-800-GAMBLER.