The No. 2 and No. 3 seeds in the Western Conference are both facing elimination Wednesday night, and new users can use bet365's promo code if they want to back them to start comebacks in Game 5. Let's see how bet365's welcome offer stacks up to other top sportsbooks as well as looking at Wednesday's NBA action.

How to get the bet365 promo code

If you're a new user, here are the steps to get $150 in bonus bets from bet365.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, which leads you to bet365 Enter the requested information when creating a new account and make sure to enter the promo code CBSBET365 Make a first deposit of at least $10 Claim the promo offer within 30 days of registering and make a first bet of $5+

Whether that first bet of at least $5 wins or loses, all new users will get $150 in bonus bets. With that $150, you can split up the bonus bets however you want—whether it's one $150 bet, 5 $30 bets or even 30 $5 bets. All bonus bets will expire within seven days. When using bonus bets to place a wager, the payout will only be the winnings.

New users must be 21+ to sign up for bet365, except for Kentucky (18+).

bet365 promo comparison

So how does bet365's promo compare to other top sportsbooks? You can see how below.

Brand Promo CBS promo code bet365 Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365 FanDuel Bet $5, get $250 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets None required DraftKings Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets instantly None required Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings your next 10 bets CBSDYW BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS

There are two other sportsbooks besides bet365 that are also giving new users a "bet and get" promotion. FanDuel is offering the most in bonus bets at $250, but new users have to win their first bet of $5+ to receive the bonus bets. Like bet365, DraftKings is awarding new users with bonus bets regardless of whether that first wager wins or loses—and the bonus bets at DraftKings are slightly more at $200.

BetMGM and Fanatics are each running bet insurance promos, with BetMGM matching up to $1,500 in bonus bets from a losing wager and the maximum amount at Fanatics being $1,000 in bonus bets. With Caesars, new users just have to place a $1 first wager in order to get 10 100% profit boost tokens to potentially double your winnings.

NBA playoffs preview for Wednesday, April 30

The only teams to advance to the second round of the NBA playoffs have been higher seeds, but that could change Wednesday. The No. 2 seed Houston Rockets are down 3-1 to the Golden State Warriors but return home after the Warriors took Games 3 and 4 in Golden State. The Rockets are 4-point favorites for Game 5 but are +660 to rally from a 3-1 series deficit and advance to the next round.

The No. 3 seed Los Angeles Lakers were -200 ahead of Game 1 to advance to the second round, but now they're +385 after dropping three of the first four games to the No. 6 seed Minnesota Timberwolves. The Lakers ran out of gas late in Games 3 and 4, as the Timberwolves outscored them by 23 points in those two fourth quarters in Minnesota. Back in Los Angeles, the Lakers are 5.5-point favorites for Game 5.

Responsible Gaming

Every sports bettor needs to educate themselves about responsible gaming. Over at bet365, it provides tools such as stake limits and deposit limits to help with responsible gaming.



Other national resources include The National Council on Problem Gaming, Gamblers Anonymous and calling 1-800-GAMBLER.