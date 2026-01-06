The Tuesday night sports schedule is again dominated by basketball, with plenty of strong matchups for bettors who want to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS. New BetMGM users can get $150 in bonus bets if their first wager of $10 or more wins, or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. There are six NBA games on the schedule, featuring Spurs vs. Grizzlies and Lakers vs. Pelicans, and Duke vs. Louisville and No. 2 Michigan against Penn State highlight the college basketball slate. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to bet on Tuesday's top games:

For the terms and conditions of both offers, check out the BetMGM bonus code review page.

Betting preview for Tuesday's top games

The No. 6 Duke Blue Devils (13-1) have what many consider the best player in college basketball, and their only loss is by one point. Freshman Cam Boozer leads the way, averaging 23 points and 8.9 rebounds for a team that has a point differential of 21.7 points. The Blue Devils have won their first two ACC games after losing to then-No. 19 Texas Tech on Dec. 20. Now they face a tough road test against No. 19 Louisville (11-3). The Cardinals shoot more 3-pointers than any team in college basketball, with almost 55% of possessions leading to a shot from long range, and Duke has some problems defending the perimeter. Duke is favored by 1.5 points, and the SportsLine Projection model expects a close one. Duke is winning 53% of the time, but Louisville covers the spread at a 52% rate. The Michigan Wolverines (13-0) also are on the road, but oddsmakers aren't expecting them to have much trouble, setting them as a 22.5-point favorite against Penn State. The model has the Nittany Lions covering the huge spread 68% of the time but Michigan winning in 81% of simulations.

In the NBA, the Memphis Grizzlies will try to snap a four-game slide when they host the Los Angeles Lakers. The Grizzlies (15-20) are 5.5-point underdogs, but the SportsLine model has them winning outright 41% of the time, offering some value as a +186 underdog. The New Orleans Pelicans (8-29) have lost seven in a row and now host the San Antonio Spurs, who sit second in the Western Conference. San Antonio is a 5.5-point favorite and is covering the spread in 53% of the SportsLine model's simulations.

There is also a showdown in the NHL on Tuesday night when the NHL-best Colorado Avalanche (31-3-7) visit the Tampa Bay Lightning (25-13-3), who are second in the East. Tampa Bay has been red-hot, coming in on a seven-game win streak, and Colorado is a sight -117 favorite but the Lightning (-103) are winning in 51% of the model's simulations.

Head to BetMGM to bet on NBA, college basketball, and more for Tuesday:

Responsible Gaming

BetMGM encourages bettors to practice responsible gaming when placing wagers, and it offers various responsible gaming tools and resources. BetMGM offers a live chat feature to users, as well as the ability to set gaming limits and alerts and take timeouts. BetMGM also shares contact information for helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER, which bettors can call or text 24/7.