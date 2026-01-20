On Tuesday, there are plenty of options for bettors looking for a chance to use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS. New users can get $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses, depending on where they live. There are seven NBA games, almost half of college basketball's top 25 is in action, and there are eight NHL matchups for bettors to target. Click here to sign up for BetMGM and get bonus bets for NBA, NHL and college basketball matchups on Tuesday night:

Our BetMGM bonus code review page contains the offer's full terms and conditions.

Best bets for Tuesday, Jan. 20

The NBA season has hit its halfway point, and Tuesday night features two key Western Conference matchups -- Spurs vs. Rockets and Lakers vs. Nuggets -- among the seven games. The Rockets (25-15), who sit fifth in the West and are wrapping up a five-game homestand, now host the Spurs (30-13), who are second in the conference. Houston has won three of the first four games on the homestand, but San Antonio has won three in a row, with Victor Wembanyama scoring 84 points over that span. Houston is 14-3 at home this season and is a 4-point favorite in the Rockets vs. Spurs odds. The SportsLine Projection model has the Rockets winning in 74% of its simulations, giving an 'A' grade to Rockets -170 on the moneyline.

Meanwhile, the Lakers (25-16) are trying to get back on track after a 110-93 victory against Toronto on Saturday snapped a run of six losses in their previous seven games. The Nuggets (29-14) saw a four-game win streak snapped in a loss to the Hornets on Sunday but sit third in the West, three games ahead of the sixth-place Lakers. Los Angeles is a 2.5-point favorite in the Rockets vs. Lakers odds, and the SportsLine model has L.A. covering 59% of the time. Over 228.5 total points hits in 56.3% of simulations, earning the pick a 'B' grade.

In college basketball, No. 3 Michigan (16-1) hosts Indiana (12-6) and is favored by 15.5 points, but the Hoosiers cover in 64% of the model's simulations for a 'B' grade. No. 15 Vanderbilt (16-2) will be tested again Tuesday when it visits 20th-ranked Arkansas (13-5) at 9 p.m. ET. The Commodores, coming off a Saturday loss to Florida for their second straight setback after winning their first 16 games, are 1.5-point underdogs. The Razorbacks win in 55% of the SportsLine model's simulations, and the model likes Under 172.5, which hits at a 59.3% rate.

You can get bonus bets when you bet on Tuesday's top games at BetMGM:

Responsible Gaming

BetMGM takes responsible gaming seriously, offers users plenty of tools like taking timeouts and setting deposit limits to game responsibly. BetMGM also has a live chat feature on its platforms for users to get in touch with customer support 24/7, and provides contact for helplines for those who need additional resources.