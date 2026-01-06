Basketball dominates the sports schedule on Tuesday, and there are plenty of options for taking advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which offers new users $150 in bonus bets if their first wager of $10 or more wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. The NBA schedule features Spurs vs. Grizzlies and Lakers vs. Pelicans, while college basketball is highlighted by Duke vs. Louisville. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to bet on Tuesday's top games:

Betting preview for Tuesday's top games

The sixth-ranked Duke Blue Devils (13-1) faces a tough road test when they head to the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville to take on the No. 20 Cardinals on Tuesday night. Duke has been led by freshman Cam Boozer, and the offense has gotten a slight boost with the recent addition of Cam's twin brother Cayden to the starting lineup. Cam is averaging 23 points and 8.9 rebounds for a Blue Devils team that is outscoring opponents by 21.7 points per game. But Duke struggles to defend against outside shooters, and Louisville (11-3) shoots the most 3-pointers in men's college basketball, launching from outside on almost 55% of its possessions. Duke is favored by 1.5 points and the Over/Under for total points is set at 162.5. The SportsLine Projection model expects a close one, with Duke winning 53% of the time but Louisville covering the spread at a 52% rate.

In the NBA, the Memphis Grizzlies will try to snap a four-game slide when they host the Los Angeles Lakers. The Grizzlies (15-20) are 5.5-point underdogs, but the SportsLine model has them winning outright 41% of the time, offering some value as a +186 underdog. The New Orleans Pelicans (8-29) have lost seven in a row and now host the San Antonio Spurs, who sit second in the Western Conference. San Antonio is a 5.5-point favorite and is covering the spread in 53% of the SportsLine model's simulations.

There is also a showdown in the NHL on Tuesday night when the NHL-best Colorado Avalanche (31-3-7) visit the Tampa Bay Lightning (25-13-3), who are second in the East. Tampa Bay has been red-hot, coming in on a seven-game win streak, and Colorado is a sight -117 favorite but the Lightning (-103) are winning in 51% of the model's simulations.

