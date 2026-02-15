The Daytona 500 and NBA All-Star Game are on Sunday's sports schedule, and the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first wager wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, depending on where they live. The action starts with the Daytona 500 at 2:30 p.m. ET before the NBA All-Star Game round-robin tournament begins at 5 p.m. ET. Sign up at BetMGM Sportsbook now to bet on Sunday's events:

See the BetMGM bonus code review for a full list of terms and conditions for both offers.

Daytona 500 betting preview

The "Great American Race" returns on Sunday afternoon, marking the official start of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. Daytona is a high-risk, high-reward race, as the 200-lap race is known for crashes that can wipe out half of the field. This year's field is loaded with drivers who have previously won the race, including William Byron, who has won the last two editions of the Daytona 500.

Byron is attempting the first three-peat in the history of the race, but he is listed third (+1400) in the Daytona 500 odds at BetMGM. Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano are the +1200 co-favorites, while Denny Hamlin is also +1200. Hamlin is a three-time winner who has widely been considered the best superspeedway driver in recent years. Bet on the Daytona 500 at BetMGM here:

NBA All-Star Game betting preview

The NBA overhauled the All-Star Game format again this year, setting up a three-team round robin tournament on Sunday night. Two of the teams feature American players, while the third is comprised of the top international stars. The two teams with the best records will advance to the championship game at the end of the evening.

Team Stripes is the +160 favorite, led by LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Jaylen Brown. Team World, which is headlined by Victor Wembanyama, Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic, is +165, while Team Stars is +200. BetMGM also offers All-Star Game MVP odds, with Wembanyama (+700), Doncic (+1000) and Cade Cunningham (+1100) headlining the odds board. Bet on the NBA All-Star Game at BetMGM here:

Responsible Gaming

BetMGM takes responsible gaming seriously, offers users plenty of tools like taking timeouts and setting deposit limits to game responsibly. BetMGM also has a live chat feature on its platforms for users to get in touch with customer support 24/7, and provides contact for helplines for those who need additional resources.