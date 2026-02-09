New users can use the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $150 in bonus bets if their first wager of $10 or more wins, or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, depending on the state they live in. Monday is all about basketball and features No. 1 Arizona visiting No. 11 Kansas for a Big Monday clash as part of a busy college basketball schedule. There are also 10 NBA games, featuring Thunder vs. Lakers as both teams try to get to the All-Star break so they can regroup after key injuries. Sign up now to bet on Monday's top games at BetMGM Sportsbook:

Betting preview for Monday, Feb. 9

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers will both be without superstars Monday when they face off at L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena. OKC (40-13) still leads the Western Conference but has lost consecutive games as reigning league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sits out with an abdominal strain. The Thunder lost 112-106 to the Houston Rockets on Saturday. The Lakers (32-19) have won three in a row but will be missing Luka Doncic, who has a hamstring strain. They come off a 105-99 win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, led by LeBron James' 20 points and 10 rebounds. OKC is a 6.5-point favorite in the Thunder vs. Lakers odds, but the Lakers cover the spread in 63% of the SportsLine Projection Model's simulations. The model has all "B" grades on the game, as L.A. wins 52% of the time as +203 money-line underdogs and Over 223.5 is hitting at a 65.2% rate.

In college basketball, the Arizona Wildcats come off an emphatic 84-47 victory against Oklahoma State that moved them to 23-0. That's the best start in Big 12 history, topping their Monday opponent's mark of 22 victories to start the 1996-97 season. The Jayhawks (18-5) have won seven in a row, including three against ranked teams, and are 11-1 at Allen Fieldhouse. Arizona is fifth in the nation in average scoring margin (21.0 points per game) and third in rebounding (43.4). Kansas allows 67.3 points per game and is sixth in Division I in field goal percentage defense (38%). The Wildcats are 2.5-point road favorites in the Arizona vs. Kansas odds. They win in 58% of the SportsLine model's simulations and cover the spread 51% of the time.

