Betting preview for Monday, Feb. 9

The Oklahoma City Thunder lead the Western Conference but are eyeing the All-Star break as they play without reigning league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The Thunder (40-13) have lost two in a row without him, including a 112-106 loss to the Houston Rockets on Saturday. The Lakers (32-19) have won three in a row and come off a 105-99 win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. LeBron James had 20 points and 10 assists for the Lakers, who are fifth in the West, seven games behind OKC. L.A. will be without Luka Doncic, who has a hamstring strain, while Gilgeous-Alexander has an abdominal strain and won't play until after the break. The Thunder are 6.5-point favorites in the latest odds, but the Lakers are covering the spread in 63% of the SportsLine Projection Model's simulations. The model has "B" grades across the board, with L.A. winning outright 52% of the time as +203 money-line underdogs and Over 223.5 hitting at a 65.2% rate.

In college basketball, the Arizona Wildcats come off an emphatic 84-47 victory against Oklahoma State that moved them to 23-0. That's the best start in Big 12 history, topping their Monday opponent's mark of 22 victories to start the 1996-97 season. The Jayhawks (18-5) have won seven in a row, including three against ranked teams, and are 11-1 at Allen Fieldhouse. Arizona is fifth in the nation in average scoring margin (21.0 points per game) and third in rebounding (43.4). Kansas allows 67.3 points per game and is sixth in Division I in field goal percentage defense (38%). The Wildcats are 2.5-point road favorites in the Arizona vs. Kansas odds. They win in 58% of the SportsLine model's simulations and cover the spread 51% of the time.

