Game 5 of the 2025 NBA Finals tips off on Monday when the Oklahoma City Thunder host the Indiana Pacers, and bettors looking to place wagers on this pivotal matchup on top NBA betting sites have the opportunity to use the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS. This BetMGM promo code is good for up to $1,500 in bonus bets if the first wager with the sportsbook doesn't win. The Pacers secured a 111-110 victory over the Thunder in Game 1 and will look to pull off the upset on the road again on Monday. According to the latest Thunder vs. Pacers odds from BetMGM, the Thunder are favored by 9.5 points, while the over/under for total points scored is 223.5.

How to claim BetMGM bonus code "CBSSPORTS"

By using the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, new users can earn up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses. It's important to note this offer is only available to new BetMGM users who have never signed up before and who are at least 21 years old in a state where BetMGM Sportsbook is available. If you check those boxes and want to claim the BetMGM bonus code, follow these steps:

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page and go to BetMGM Create a BetMGM Sportsbook account by entering all required information Enter the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS when prompted Deposit at least $10 into your BetMGM account Place a first bet for any amount

If your first bet with BetMGM loses, you get your stake back in bonus bets up to $1,500. If your first bet is less than $50 and loses, you get one bonus bet token equal to the amount wagered. If you bet more than $50 and that wager loses, you get five bonus bet tokens each worth 20% of your initial bet. For example, if you bet $500 and lost, you'd get five $100 bonus bet tokens through this promotion.

BetMGM bonus bets expire seven days after they're issued, and if you win a bet using bonus bets, you only receive the winnings and not the stake.

BetMGM bonus code comparison

Curious how the the BetMGM bonus code compared to other sportsbook promos? Here's everything you need to know, including what the offers are and the necessary promo codes.

Brand Promo CBS promo code BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS FanDuel

Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets None required DraftKings Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if your first bet wins None required Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings your next 10 bets CBSDYW bet365 Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365

The Fanatics sportsbook promo code is a similar offer to the BetMGM promo code. Like BetMGM, Fanatics returns bonus bets for losing wagers. The key difference is that while BetMGM covers your very first bet, Fanatics covers your first bet of the day for each of your first 10 days with the sportsbook. Those bets are each covered up to $100 for a maximum return of $1,000 in bonus bets across your first 10 days with Fanatics.

If you're looking to increase your bankroll with a modest investment, three sportsbooks are running "bet and get" promos. DraftKings promo code is for $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of at least $5 wins at -500 odds or longer. Those bonus bets are credited in the form of 12 $25 bonus bet tokens. The FanDuel promo code is similar as it nets $200 in bonus bets after winning a first bet of at least $5, but there's no minimum odds requirement. The bet365 bonus code is for the lowest amount of bonus bets at $150, but it doesn't require your first bet of at least $5 to win.

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code is different than the other offers as instead of bonus bets, Caesars offers profit boosts. Users get 10 100% profit boost tokens after placing a first bet of at least $1.

Pacers vs. Thunder betting preview: Game 5

The Pacers find themselves as heavy underdogs at BetMGM for tonight's game, as they're +333 (wager $100 to win $333) on the moneyline. The Thunder, who have lost just twice at home this postseason, are -450 (wager $450 to win $100) favorites on their home court.

NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is also favored to be the MVP of this series at BetMGM. He's currently -600, and Indiana's Pascal Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton are next up at +800 and +900, respectively.

OKC were the top team in both the Western Conference and NBA as a whole this year. The Thunder needed seven games to beat the Denver Nuggets in Round 2, but they swept the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round and throttled the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games in the Western Conference Finals. OKC is -625 to win this series with the Pacers.

Indiana beat both the Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers in five games across the first two rounds before taking down the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals in six games. The Pacers are +450 at BetMGM to win the NBA Finals.

Neither franchise has won an NBA title, as the Thunder lost their lone other Finals appearance to the Miami Heat in 2011-12, while the Pacers lost their lone other NBA Finals appearance in 2000 to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Responsible Gaming

Bettors should always practice responsible gaming, which includes not chasing losses, knowing your limits and understanding the tools and resources available to you. BetMGM offers tools like loss and time limits, and there are also national resources available, including The National Council on Problem Gambling, Gamblers Anonymous and 1-800-GAMBLER, which you can call or text 24/7.