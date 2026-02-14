No. 1 Arizona faces No. 16 Texas Tech in a college basketball showdown on Saturday, and the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users either $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses, with the offer varying based on the state you're in. There is also the NBA 3-Point Contest and the NBA Slam Dunk Contest on Saturday as part of All-Star Weekend, with those events starting at 5 p.m. ET. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to bet on Saturday's top events:

For the terms and conditions of both offers, check out the BetMGM bonus code review page.

Saturday college basketball betting preview

There are four matchups between ranked teams on Saturday, including No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 16 Texas Tech at 6:30 p.m. ET. The Wildcats are coming off their first loss of the season, falling to No. 9 Kansas on the road earlier this week. They are 9.5-point home favorites against Texas Tech, which has won seven of its last nine games. The over/under for that game is 155.5.

Other exciting games on Saturday night include No. 21 Arkansas (-8.5) vs. Auburn at 8:30 p.m. ET and No. 12 Gonzaga (-4.5) at Santa Clara at 10:30 p.m. ET. The Razorbacks are one game behind Florida atop the SEC standings, but one of their three conference losses came against Auburn in January. Gonzaga and Santa Clara are tied atop the WCC standings, making their Saturday matchup a pivotal one. Elsewhere, bettors can target No. 15 Virginia (-4.5) vs. Ohio State and No. 6 UConn (-16.5) vs. Georgetown. Bet on college basketball at BetMGM to get bonus bets:

Saturday NBA All-Star betting preview

The NBA 3-Point Contest begins at 5 p.m. ET, which is earlier than previous years due to Winter Olympics television coverage. There are five racks of five balls each, with the final ball worth two points and one special rack being all money balls. Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel is the +240 favorite, followed by two-time champion Damian Lillard (+400) and 76ers star Tyrese Maxey (+600).

The final event on Saturday night is the NBA Slam Dunk Contest, with the four participants having modest NBA profiles. Jase Richardson, the son of two-time dunk contest champion Jason Richardson, is at the bottom of the NBA Slam Dunk Contest odds at +350. Carter Bryant is the +190 favorite, followed by Jaxson Hayes (+250) and Kashad Johnson (+325). Bet on Saturday's NBA All-Star events at BetMGM to get bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

Bettors should practice responsible gaming whenever placing wagers on sporting events, and BetMGM offers different ways to help. These tools and resources include a live chat feature, deposit and wager limits, activity alerts and self-exclusion measures. Bettors can also call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.