With the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, new users betting on Thursday can get $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, depending on where they live. There are nine games in the NBA, including Bucks vs. Spurs and Knicks vs. Warriors. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to wager on Thursday's games here:

To see the terms and conditions for both offers, visit the BetMGM bonus code review page.

Best bets for Thursday, Jan. 14

It will be a battle of the big men Thursday night when the San Antonio Spurs and Victor Wembanyama face Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks at San Antonio's Frost Bank Center at 8 p.m. The Spurs (27-13) have dropped to third in the Western Conference, a half-game behind the Denver Nuggets and 6.5 behind the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Spurs lead the Southwest Division but have lost four of their past six games, most recently a 119-98 setback to the Thunder on Tuesday. The Bucks (17-23) are 11th in the Eastern Conference and have lost three of four, including an ugly 139-106 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday. The Spurs are 7.5-point favorites in the Bucks vs. Spurs odds, and the SportsLine Model has Over 226.5 hitting in 56% of its simulations, earning the pick a 'B' grade.

Elsewhere in the NBA, the Golden State Warriors (22-19) will continue an eight-game home-stand against the New York Knicks (25-15), who lead the Atlantic Division and are second in the East. The Warriors are eighth in the West but are 14-6 at home, including 3-1 so far on the long home stretch. The Knicks have lost six of their past eight games and are 6.5-point road underdogs in the 10 p.m. ET matchup at Chase Center. The SportsLine model likes the Over, projecting almost 10 more points than the 227.5 total oddsmakers have set, earning the pick a 'B' grade.

The only top-25 college basketball matchup has No. 9 Gonzaga visiting Washington State, and the Bulldogs are 18.5-point favorites in the 10 p.m. ET matchup. The model has the Zags winning 94% of the time and covering the large spread at a 57% rate.

Bet on Bucks-Spurs, Knicks-Warriors and more at BetMGM here:

Responsible Gaming

BetMGM takes responsible gaming seriously, and the company has tools like setting betting activity alerts and using self-exclusion to promote responsible gaming. It also has a live chat feature on its platforms so users can get in touch with support 24/7. The platform also provides contact information for helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER for those who need additional assistance.