Bettors can use the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $150 in bonus bets if their first wager wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, depending on the state they reside in. The ACC/SEC challenge continues in college basketball on Wednesday with No. 6 Louisville battling No. 25 Arkansas as the biggest matchup of the day. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to bet on Wednesday's games here:

For the terms and conditions of both offers, see the BetMGM bonus code review page.

Best bets for Wednesday, Dec. 3

The Los Angeles Clippers have lost five in a row and are in a tailspin heading into Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks, who have won four of their last six games. The Clippers made news early Wednesday with the stunning release of Chris Paul, who had signed a one-year deal with the team in the offseason. There are plenty of big names missing in this contest, with Bradley Beal, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Derrick Jones Jr. all sidelined in this one for the Clippers while the Hawks will be without Trae Young and Kristaps Porzingis. Despite the injuries, the SportsLine Projection Model likes the Over on 226.5 as it hits in 68.9% of simulations, good for an "A" grade play.

There are no "A" grade plays according to the model in the NHL, but several teams are still worth backing on the money line. The Dallas Stars top the New Jersey Devils in 61% of simulations, the Montreal Canadiens take down the Winnipeg Jets in 58% of simulations and the San Jose Sharks beat the Washington Capitals in 52% of simulations. All are "B" grade plays per the model.

Louisville will try to keep the ACC's party going over ranked SEC teams when the Cardinals face Arkansas on Wednesday night. The Razorbacks have not beaten a ranked opponent yet this season but feature two strong scorers in Meleek Thomas (17.6 points per game) and Darius Acuff Jr. (17.4 ppg). The Cardinals are undefeated on the year and have one of best guards in the country in Ryan Conwell (20.1 ppg). The Xavier transfer is coming off a 32-point effort in Louisville's last win, highlighted by going 8-of-15 from 3-point range. The SportsLine Projection Model is backing the underdogs here, as Arkansas covers the 3.5-point spread in 52% of simulations. Bet Clippers-Hawks, NHL and Louisville-Arkansas at BetMGM here:

Responsible Gaming

Responsible gaming is important at BetMGM and there are tools for users to practice gaming responsibly like setting betting activity alerts and using self-exclusion measures. BetMGM has a live chat feature on its platforms for users to get in touch with support 24/7, as well as contact information for helplines for those who need more assistance.