Sports fans interested in betting on Tuesday's games can take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $150 in bonus bets if their first wager of $10 or more wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, depending on the state they live in. There are six NBA games and 10 NHL contests on the sports schedule for Tuesday, but the biggest matchups of the day come in college basketball when No. 15 Florida visits No. 4 Duke and No. 5 UConn gets set to battle No. 21 Kansas. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to bet on Tuesday's games here:

Check out the BetMGM bonus code review page to see the terms and conditions for each offer.

Best bets for Tuesday, Dec. 2

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has three "A" grade plays across the NBA and NHL slate for Tuesday. It sees the Boston Celtics, who have won seven of their last 10 games, winning over the New York Knicks in 63% of simulations. New York is still without OG Anunoby, who is still out indefinitely with a hamstring strain. On the ice, the model is backing the Tampa Bay Lightning on the money line over the New York Islanders, as Tampa wins in 66% of simulations. It is also siding with the Chicago Blackhawks on the puck line against the Vegas Golden Knights. Chicago +1.5 hits in 69% of simulations.

The Gators lost plenty from their national championship team a year ago but they've still got some firepower with Thomas Haugh (17.9 points per game) and Alex Condon (15.7 ppg, 8.8 rpg) headlining the No. 15 team in the country. The Gators will try to pull off an upset on the road against an undefeated No. 4 Duke team featuring star freshman Cameron Boozer. Boozer is averaging 22.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game and is considered one of the top prospects in the 2026 NBA Draft. The Blue Devils are 8.5-point favorites, and they cover in 63% of model simulations.

UConn heads to the Midwest ranked No. 5 in the country and could get a huge boost with center Tarris Reed Jr. considered a game-time decision. Reed Jr. averaged 15.5 points and 8.3 rebounds per game before being sidelined with a hamstring issue. The Huskies have beaten two ranked teams already in non-conference play (No. 7 BYU, No. 13 Illinois) and the SportsLine Projection Model has them winning Tuesday in 72% of simulations.

Bet NBA, NHL, Florida-Duke, UConn-Kansas at BetMGM here:

Responsible Gaming

BetMGM takes responsible gaming seriously and offers users plenty of tools to do so, like setting deposit limits and using self-exclusion measures. The sportsbook also offers a live chat on its platforms for users to get in touch with support 24/7 and has contact information for helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER for users who need additional assistance.