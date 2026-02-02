There are some enticing matchups on Monday's sports schedule, so now is the time to take advantage of the newest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS. New users can get $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if the first bet loses after they sign up. The NHL schedule features Red Wings vs. Avalanche among its 10 games, while Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies highlights a four-game NBA slate. The college basketball schedule is lighter than usual but features a top-15 matchup, with No. 11 Texas Tech hosting 14th-ranked Kansas. Go to BetMGM Sportsbook and sign up to bet on Monday's top games now:

Betting preview for Monday, Feb. 2

The Timberwolves and Grizzlies run it back on Monday after Minnesota beat Memphis 131-114 on Saturday in Minneapolis. The Timberwolves (31-19) host again Monday, and they sit fifth in the Western Conference, 2.5 games behind the second-place Spurs. Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle combined for 60 points and Rudy Gobert had 16 rebounds in Saturday's victory, while the Grizzlies (18-29) continued to struggle without Ja Morant. The star guard will be out for a couple more weeks with a sprained elbow, and Memphis has lost six consecutive games, with Morant missing five of them. The Timberwolves are 7.5-point favorites in the latest NBA odds, and the Over/Under for total points is 229.5. Minnesota wins in 76% of the SportsLine Projection Model's simulations and covers the spread 62% of the time. The model likes the Over, as it hits in 66% of its simulations to earn a 'B' grade.

In the NHL, the league-best Avalanche host the Red Wings after beating them 5-0 in Detroit on Saturday. Colorado (36-8-9) is seven points ahead of the second-place Minnesota Wild in the Western Conference, while the Red Wings (32-18-6) are second in the East behind Tampa Bay. The Avalanche have an absurd plus-74 goal differential while Detroit is even, with Colorado scoring 37 more goals and allowing 37 fewer this season. Nathan MacKinnon, who leads the league with 40 goals and is second with 95 points, scored twice and had an assist Saturday. The Avalanche are -211 favorites on the money line, and the Over/Under is 6.5 goals. The SportsLine model has a 'B' grade on Colorado on the money line, as the Avs win 73% of the time, and gives an 'A' rating to Over 6.5, which hits 64.7% of the time.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are a 4.5-point home favorite against the Kansas Jayhawks, and SportsLine's model is leaning slightly toward TTU and Over 154.5, with both hitting at around 51%. Both teams are 16-5 and have beaten two ranked teams over the past few weeks. Both have taken down BYU -- with KU beating the Cougars 90-82 on Saturday -- and Kansas also beat then-No. 2 Iowa State while Tech knocked off Houston, ranked fourth at the time. The Red Raiders average 84 points per game, while Kansas averages less than 79, but the Jayhawks are better on the defensive end.

