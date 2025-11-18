Bettors looking to place wagers on the NBA, NHL or college basketball on Tuesday can check out the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get $150 in bonus bets when your first wager of $10 or more wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your qualifying wagers lose, depending on the state you live in. There are also two college football matchups to wager on, both of which kick off at 7 p.m. ET. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to get bonus bets for Tuesday's games:

For a full breakdown of terms and conditions for both offers, check out the BetMGM bonus code review page.

Best bets for Tuesday, Nov. 18

One of the best stories to start the 2025-26 NBA season has been the Detroit Pistons, who have won 10 in a row despite missing some key rotation players over the last few games. Detroit has gotten big contributions from Paul Reed, Javonte Green and Daniss Jenkins as they navigate this stretch of injuries. The Atlanta Hawks have been on fire as well, winning their last five ahead of Tuesday's game against the Pistons. Trae Young remains sidelined for Atlanta, while Detroit is on the second night of a back-to-back set. The SportsLine Projection Model has the Pistons winning their 11th game in a row, as they top the Hawks in 56% of simulations.

The Chicago Blackhawks might finally be making headway with their rebuild. They had a three-game winning streak snapped by the New Jersey Devils but got back on track with a 3-2 triumph over the Toronto Maple Leafs. They'll have a chance to make it two in a row when they host the Calgary Flames on Tuesday. The Flames have struggled mightily to start the season, thanks in large part to an anemic offense which has put in just 43 goals in 20 games. The Blackhawks in tonight's game in 63% of SportsLine model simulations, good for an "A" grade.

Michigan State, Kentucky, Duke and Kansas face off in the annual Champions Classic showcase event, and every squad is ranked in the top 25. The Spartans and Wildcats will meet in the first game, and the SportsLine Projection Model has Kentucky covering the 5.5-point spread in 49% of simulations to offer value at -105 odds. The Jayhawks and Blue Devils will play in the second game, and Duke covers as a 10.5-point favorite in 51% of model simulations.

Bet NBA, NHL and Champions Classic games at BetMGM here:

Responsible Gaming

BetMGM takes responsible gaming seriously, giving users plenty of tools to do so like taking timeouts and using self-exclusion measures. The platforms have live chat features where users can get in touch with support 24/7, as well as contact information for helplines for those who need additional assistance.