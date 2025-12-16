The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS offers new users $150 in bonus bets if their first wager of $10 or more wins, or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs will face Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks on Tuesday in the 2025 NBA Cup Chamopionship. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to bet on Tuesday's games:

NBA Cup final betting preview

Star center Victor Wembanyama returned Saturday to help the Spurs snap the Oklahoma City Thunder's 16 game winning streak with a 111-109 comeback victory. Wembanyama played just 21 minutes in his return from a calf strain, but he made an immediate impact. The 7-foot-4 star scored 22 points, had nine rebounds and blocked two shots, and his defense was a welcome addition. Stephon Castle, last season's Rookie of the Year, had 22 points and six boards as four Spurs scored at least 20. Devin Vassal led San Antonio with 23 points. The Spurs' depth has been their strength, and they showed it in going 9-3 with Wembanyama out. San Antonio scores 119.7 points per game and allows 115.2.

The Knicks knocked off the Orlando Magic 132-120 on Saturday as Jalen Brunson dropped 40 points. The Knicks primarily rely on a six-man rotation led by Brunson, who averages 28.8 points (seventh in NBA) and 6.4 assists. Key forward OG Anunoby returned from a hamstring injury on Dec. 5 and is averaging 17.3 points in the four games since. Karl Anthony-Towns, who averages 22.4 points and is second in the NBA in rebounding (11.9), and Mikal Bridges (16.4 points) are also keys to the Knicks' success. New York is outscoring opponents by 8.7 points and winning the rebounding battle by five, both second-best in the NBA. The SportsLine Projection Model has the Knicks winning in 60% of simulations and covering the 2.5-point spread 57% of the time. The Over/Under is 231.5 points, and the model has the Over hitting 61% of the time.

