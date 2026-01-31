For the first time since August, we enter a full weekend without a traditional football game, but that doesn't mean sports bettors are left without online sports betting options. Saturday features a heavy slate of NBA and college basketball options, as well as UFC 325 on Paramount+ for the second straight weekend of a numbered fight, creating plenty of opportunities to utilize the current BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and receive either $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses. Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes 2 is the main event of UFC 325 with Lopes looking to capture the featherweight title. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to bet on Saturday's top games and events:

Best bets for Saturday, Jan. 31

Saturday features a six-game NBA slate, including the Bulls vs. Heat at 8 p.m. ET and the Mavericks vs. Rockets at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Bulls and Heat play the second of three games over a four-day period, with Miami defeating Chicago, 116-113, on the road on Thursday before a back-to-back in South Beach this weekend. The Heat improved to 26-23, while the Bulls dropped to 23-25. Josh Giddey (hamstring) is questionable for the Bulls and Tyler Herro (ribs) remains out for the Heat. Also on Saturday, the Rockets (29-17) host the Mavericks (19-29) in a Texas vs. Texas matchup with Mavs top pick Cooper Flagg taking the court for the first time since scoring a career-high 49 points on Thursday. For NBA betting, the Heat are 5.5-point favorites and the Rockets are 10.5-point favorites in the latest Saturday NBA odds at BetMGM.

No. 2 UConn takes the court on the road against Creighton at 8 p.m. ET in a Big East battle as one of the 15 ranked teams in action on Saturday. The Huskies, winners of two of the last three national championships, have another top team under Dan Hurley this year, entering at 20-1 and on a 16-game winning streak. UConn is 10-0 in the Big East. Creighton is 12-9 overall and 6-4 in the Big East. The Blue Jays are 9-2 on their home court this season. For college basketball betting, UConn is favored by 6.5 points.

The UFC on Paramount+ era goes international on Saturday, with UFC 325 taking place in Sydney, Australia. Alexander Volkanovski, an Australian and current featherweight champion, will be a fan favorite in Sydney when he defends his title against Diego Lopes. The two fought for the vacant belt in April, with Volkanovski winning via unanimous decision. UFC 325 begins with early prelims and prelims at 5 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. ET, with the five-fight main card to begin at 9 p.m. ET. For UFC betting, Volkanovski is a -150 favorite with Lopes at +125 odds in the latest UFC 325 odds at BetMGM. Before these two, Benoit Saint-Denis (-450) takes on Dan Hooker (+350) in a lightweight bout in the co-main event.

