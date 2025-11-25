There are only three NBA games and one NHL contest on the sports schedule for Tuesday, Nov. 25, but college basketball in full swing with plenty of invitational action, headlined by No. 17 Tennessee meeting No. 3 Houston in a rematch of last year's Elite 8 contest. Sports fans looking to bet on Tuesday's games can do so with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to receive $150 in bonus bets if their wager of $10 or more wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, depending on the state they live in.

Best bets for Tuesday, Nov. 25

The Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers cap off NBC's Tuesday doubleheader, with the Lakers looking for their fifth straight win. LeBron James has returned for the Purple and Gold after dealing with sciatica for more than a month, averaging 14.0 points and 10.0 assists over his two games. Luka Doncic continues to be the focal point for L.A., averaging 34.5 points per game to start the season. The Clippers have struggled out of the gate at 5-12 but did get Kawhi Leonard back in their last game after the star forward missed time with an ankle injury. He scored 20 points in L.A.'s loss to the Cavaliers and is not listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game. The SportsLine Projection Model is backing the Lakers to make it five wins in a row, as they defeat the Clippers in 64% of simulations.

We've got a rematch of last year's Western Conference Final on the ice as the Dallas Stars visit the Edmonton Oilers Tuesday night. The Stars have gotten off to a great start in 2025-26 thanks to Jason Robertson (13 goals, 15 assists) and Mikko Rantanen (10 goals, 18 assists) while Edmonton is struggling due to poor defensive play. The Oilers have allowed 87 goals and have a -13 goal differential, which is near the bottom of the conference. The SportsLine Projection Model does back the Oilers in Tuesday's game, as Edmonton wins in 59% of simulations.

