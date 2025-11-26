Sports fans interested in wagering on NBA, NHL and college basketball games on Wednesday, Nov. 26 can do so with the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives users $150 in bonus bets if their first wager wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. Sign up for BetMGM to get bonus bets for Wednesday's games:

Best bets for Wednesday, Nov. 26

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder meet Wednesday in a rematch of last year's Western Conference Finals. The Thunder are 17-1 on the season and have won nine games in a row, while the Timberwolves are on a two-game skid heading into this matchup. Anthony Edwards (27.8 ppg) is coming off back-to-back 40+ point efforts and will look to keep that going against the defending champions, who might be without star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as he's questionable with an illness. The SportsLine Projection Model still likes the Thunder as 8.5-point favorites, as they cover the spread in 63% of simulations.

The San Jose Sharks, who have won seven of their last 10 games, attempt to snap the Colorado Avalanche's nine-game winning streak when the two Western Conference teams meet on Wednesday night. The Avalanche have been on fire this season, thanks in large part to Nathan MacKinnon's 17 goals and 20 assists through 22 games. However, the SportsLine Projection Model is backing San Jose on the puck line, as the Sharks cover the puck line in 55% of simulations, and they offer value as +312 money line underdogs as they win in 29% of simulations.

