Sunday's sports schedule is loaded with important NBA and college basketball games. No. 5 Nebraska hosts No. 9 Illinois in college basketball, while the NBA schedule is headlined by Knicks vs. Lakers and Nuggets vs. Thunder.

For the terms and conditions of both offers, check out the BetMGM bonus code review page

Sunday college basketball betting preview

While Saturdays generally take center stage for college basketball, there are several ranked vs. ranked matchups on Sunday, including No. 5 Nebraska vs. No. 9 Illinois at 4 p.m. ET. Nebraska won its first 20 games of the season before falling to No. 3 Michigan earlier this week, while Illinois has won 10 straight games since losing to Nebraska on a buzzer beater in the first matchup of the season. The Cornhuskers are 2.5-point home favorites in the Sunday college basketball odds, and the over/under is 150.5.

Sunday NBA betting preview

The Knicks are currently playing some of their best basketball of the season, entering February on a five-game winning streak. They won four of those five games by double digits, and they covered the spread in all five wins. New York is a 4.5-point home favorite against Los Angeles, which is coming off a blowout win over Washington.

Denver and Oklahoma City meet at 9:30 p.m. ET to cap off Sunday's NBA schedule in what could be a conference finals preview. The Nuggets got star center Nikola Jokic back from a knee injury on Friday, and he posted a double-double in just 25 minutes in a win over the Clippers. Oklahoma City has lost three of its last four games, but it is still a 4.5-point favorite at BetMGM.

