There are 12 NBA games on the docket for Wednesday, Jan. 7, headlined by the Denver Nuggets battling the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers facing the San Antonio Spurs. There's also a big showdown on the college hardwood with No. 13 Alabama facing No. 11 Vanderbilt, as well as action on the ice with five NHL contests.

Best bets for Wednesday, Jan. 7

The Nuggets are trying to stay afloat with Nikola Jokic sidelined for at least a month due to a knee injury, and they had a thrilling 125-124 overtime win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday despite playing mostly backups. Denver will try to push its winning run to two games against the Celtics, who are on a four-game winning streak. Boston remains without Jayson Tatum this year, but Jaylen Brown (29.6 ppg) has exploded as one of the league's top scorers. The Celtics are 9.5-point favorites in the latest SportsLine consensus odds and they cover in 68% of simulations, good for a "B" grade play.

Vanderbilt hopes to keep its undefeated season alive when the Commodores host the Crimson Tide on Wednesday evening. Vanderbilt is coming off a win at South Carolina to open SEC play, while Alabama has won its four games since being blown out by Arizona. This game will be all about guard play, as Alabama's Labaron Philon Jr. (21.5 ppg) and Aden Holloway (18.4 ppg) try to keep pace with Vanderbilt's Duke Miles (17.2 ppg) and Tyler Tanner (16.2 ppg, 5.5 apg). The SportsLine model sees value on backing Alabama on the money line, as the Crimson Tide win in 37% of simulations as +159 underdogs.

The San Jose Sharks have won four of their last five games and are the SportsLine model's lone "A" grade play on the ice for Wednesday's slate. The Sharks will face the Los Angeles Kings, who have won their last two games but are tied on points with San Jose. The Kings are big -258 money line favorites, according to the SportsLine model, but the Sharks win in 50% of simulations, bringing immense value as +209 underdogs.

