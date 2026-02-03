Basketball is still the name of the game as we await Sunday's big Patriots vs. Seahawks showdown, and bettors who want to get in on the action can take advantage of the newest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if the first bet loses, depending on where they live. Nuggets vs. Pistons is among the notable matchups on a 10-game NBA schedule. Sign up at BetMGM Sportsbook to bet on Tuesday's top games now:

Betting preview for Tuesday, Feb. 3

The Detroit Pistons host the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday in a matchup of top teams from opposing conferences. The Pistons (26-12) sit atop the Eastern Conference and come off a 130-77 annihilation of the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. It was their eighth win in their past 10 games. The Nuggets (33-17) continue to play good basketball and have Nikola Jokic back from injury. They're in third place in the Western Conference and come off a 121-111 loss to the conference-leading Thunder on Sunday but have won four of their past six. Detroit is a 4.5-point home favorite in the Nuggets vs. Pistons odds and is covering in 58% of the SportsLine Projection Model's simulations. The model gives a 'B' grade to Over 227.5, which hits 55.4% of the time. The model has an 'A' grade on Atlanta +143 on the money line, as it wins in 55% of the time as an underdog in Hawks vs. Heat. Over 222.5 in Celtics vs. Mavericks (64.6%), Oklahoma City -7 (67%) in Magic vs. Thunder and Over 222.5 (64.7%) in Lakers vs. Nets also earn 'A' ratings.

The Tampa Bay Lightning come off a rousing 6-5 shootout victory Sunday against the Boston Bruins in their Stadium Series matchup at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Bay (35-14-4) has won 17 of its past 19 games but now faces another hot team at home against Buffalo. The Sabres (32-18-5) have moved up to fourth in the Eastern Conference and hold the same spot in a stacked Atlantic Division, five points behind the Lightning. They have won six of their past seven, including a 5-3 victory over the reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers on the road Monday. The more rested Lightning are -208 home favorites, but the SportsLine model sees value on Buffalo +174 on the money line, as the Sabres win 44% of the time in its simulations.

There are seven top-25 men's college basketball games, including No. 23 Miami (Ohio) visiting Buffalo and No. 3 UConn hosting Xavier. The RedHawks (22-0) have been managing to avoid that first loss, but it hasn't been easy. They have played two overtime games and beat UMass by two before routing Northern Illinois 85-61 on Saturday. Miami is a 5.5-point road favorite against Buffalo (14-8), which has lost six of its past seven games. The RedHawks are covering the spread in 60% of the model's simulations and winning outright 74% of the time.

