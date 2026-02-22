With the NBA back after the All-Star Break, Sunday is loaded with huge matchups that bettors can wager on with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS. This offer gives new MGM users either $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses, with the offer available to you varying based on the state you're in. The Warriors will try to move up the Western Conference standings in a matchup with the Nuggets, while the Celtics face off with the Lakers in one of the NBA's most storied rivalries. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to bet on Sunday's top games:

For the terms and conditions of both offers, see the BetMGM bonus code review page.

Best bets for Sunday, Feb. 22

The Warriors fell to Boston in their first game back from the All-Star Break and are hoping to avoid a three-game skid when they next take the court Sunday afternoon. The issue? They face a Nuggets team that is third in the Western Conference at 36-21 while Golden State is eighth at 29-27. The Nuggets haven't quite clicked since Nikola Jokic returned from injury, but you'd sure rather have a three-time MVP in the lineup than not. This is the third of four meetings between these Western Conference foes, with each team winning at home so far this season. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, likes the Warriors to cover at +6.5 as that occurs in more than 60% of simulations.

The Lakers have to be feeling good about themselves right now as they've won two in a row and six of their last 10, but the Celtics are feeling even better as one of the league's hottest teams. Boston has also won two in a row, but the Celtics are winners of eight of 10 and are second in the Eastern Conference, trailing only Detroit. L.A. is in the middle of a loaded Western Conference grouping that includes Denver, Houston and Minnesota. The Celtics took the first matchup between these two teams 126-105 back in early December, though that game was in Boston. The model expects a high-scoring affair, with Over 228.5 hitting in more than 64% of simulations.

Bet on the NBA and more at BetMGM to get bonus bets here:

Responsible Gaming

Bettors should always practice responsible gaming when placing wagers, and BetMGM takes the issue seriously as well. The sportsbook offers different tools and resources to aid bettors, such as a live chat feature, self-exclusion measures, activity alerts and gaming limits like deposit and wager limits. BetMGM also provides contact information for helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER.