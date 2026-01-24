Saturday's sports schedule is headlined by college basketball and NBA games, and the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users either $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses. There are three top-25 college basketball matchups, while the Mavericks host the Lakers in one of the top NBA games. Sign up for BetMGM to bet on Saturday's top games:

For the terms and conditions of both offers, check out the BetMGM bonus code review page

Saturday college basketball betting preview

All three top-25 college basketball games will now start early in the day on Saturday due to the weather forecast later in the evening. No. 14 Virginia (-7.5) hosts No. 22 North Carolina at noon ET, while No. 12 Texas Tech (+1) faces No. 6 Houston at 2 p.m. ET and No. 4 Purdue (-5.5) plays No. 11 Illinois at 3 p.m. ET. There are still some intriguing matchups later in the day as well, including No. 16 Florida (-11.5) vs. Auburn at 4 p.m. ET and No. 17 Alabama (-5.5) vs. Tennessee at 8:30 p.m. ET. Bet on Saturday college basketball at BetMGM to get bonus bets:

Saturday NBA betting preview

There are three NBA games tipping off at 8 p.m. ET or later on Saturday, including the Bulls vs. Celtics in an Eastern Conference matchup. Boston has won four of its last five games after beating Brooklyn in double overtime on Friday night, powered by a Jaylen Brown triple double. The Celtics are 1.5-point road favorites against the Bulls, who are riding a three-game winning streak.

Luka Doncic returns to Dallas for the second time since being traded to the Lakers when the teams meet in an 8:30 p.m. ET matchup. The Lakers have lost six of their last nine games, while the Mavericks have won a season-high four straight games. Dallas is a 4-point home underdog in the Saturday NBA odds at BetMGM, and the over/under is 233.5. Bet on Saturday NBA games at BetMGM to get bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

BetMGM takes responsible gaming very seriously and offers multiple tools and resources to assist bettors. These include a live chat feature on the BetMGM Sportsbook app, deposit and wager limits, activity alerts and timeout options. The sportsbook also provides contact information for responsible gaming helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER (call or text 24/7).