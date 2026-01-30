There's no shortage of big games on the sports schedule for Friday, and interested sports bettors can get bonus bets when they sign up with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS. New BetMGM users who sign up with this code will receive either $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses, with the offer varying based on the state you're in. This offer can be used to wager on games like Raptors vs. Magic and a top-10 clash between Michigan and Michigan State. Sign up for BetMGM to bet on Friday's top games:

For the terms and conditions of both offers, check out the BetMGM bonus code review page

Best bets for Friday, Jan. 30

One of Friday's top hoops games is a nationally-televised affair between the Raptors and Magic. Both teams are firmly in the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference, with Orlando 24-22 and Toronto even better at 29-20. The Raptors have won six of their last 10 and are trying to keep up with other top teams in the East like Detroit, New York and Boston, while Orlando has dropped six of its last 10. This is the second of three meetings between these two teams, with the Raptors winning a 107-106 affair late in December. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, has Toronto covering 66% of the time and winning in 64% of the simulations.

One of the best parts of college sports is rivalry games. Another great part? Top matchups between ranked opponents. How about when those two things collide? That's what's in store Friday night in the world of college basketball as 19-1 Michigan, the No. 3-ranked team in the nation, heads to East Lansing for a battle with 19-2 Michigan State, which is ranked No. 7 in the latest polls. The Wolverines are winners of five in a row and are fresh off handing upstart Nebraska its first loss of the season. The Spartans are also hot of late, winning seven in a row since losing by two to the Cornhuskers. This is a strength-on-strength matchup as Michigan boasts the top scoring attack in the Big Ten while Michigan State is second in the conference in points allowed per game. The SportsLine model loves backing the Spartans on the money line as slight home underdogs as they win in 67% of simulations, good for an 'A' grade.

Bet on the NBA, college basketball and other top games at BetMGM to get bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

It's important that bettors practice responsible gaming when placing wagers, and BetMGM has different tools and resources available to help with this like a live chat feature, gaming limits and alerts as well as timeout options. BetMGM also provides contact information for responsible gaming helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER (call or text 24/7).