The UFC on Paramount+ era continues on Saturday with UFC 325, another chance to take advantage of the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and receive either $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses, with the offer varying based on the state you're in. Alexander Volkanovski defends his featherweight title against Diego Lopes in the main event, with the main UFC 325 fight card starting at 9 p.m. ET. Saturday also features plenty of NBA and college basketball betting options. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to bet on Saturday's top games and events:

For the terms and conditions of both offers, check out the BetMGM bonus code review page

Best bets for Saturday, Jan. 31

Saturday features a six-game NBA slate, highlighted by the Houston Rockets hosting the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET. This certainly isn't the Dallas team the NBA schedule makers expected when slotting this game into a Saturday night prime time event with Anthony Davis (finger) and Kyrie Irving (knee) out, but top pick Cooper Flagg will be active and is coming off a career-high 49 points on Thursday. Meanwhile, Houston enters at 16-4 at home led by the combination of Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun, and for NBA betting, the Rockets are 10.5-point favorites with an over/under set at 220.5 points in the latest Saturday NBA odds at BetMGM.

College basketball fans have plenty of options on Saturday, with 15 of the 25 ranked teams in action with games tipping off as early as noon ET until 10:30 p.m. ET. Top teams in action include No. 4 Duke (19-1, 8-0 ACC) traveling to play Virginia Tech (16-6, 5-4) at noon ET, No. 1 Arizona (21-0, 8-0 Big 12) playing inner-state rival Arizona State (11-10, 2-6) at 2 p.m. ET, and arguably the game of the day in No. 14 Kansas (15-5, 5-2 Big 12) hosting No. 13 BYU (17-3, 5-2) at 4:30 p.m. ET. BYU vs. Kansas features two of the top freshmen in the nation in AJ Dybantsa (BYU) and Darryn Peterson (Kansas). For college basketball betting, Duke is favored by 11.5 points, Arizona is favored by 13.5 points and Kansas is favored by 4.5 points in the latest Saturday college basketball odds at BetMGM.

UFC 325 features a five-fight main card beginning at 9 p.m. ET with early prelims and preliminary fights starting at 5 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. ET from Sydney, Australia. This numbered card is showcased on Paramount+ without additional PPV charges. In the main event, Alexander Volkanovski meets Diego Lopes for the second time after Volkanovski defeated Lopes via unanimous decision for the vacant featherweight title in April. Volkanovski, 37, defends that title against Lopes, 31. For UFC betting, Volkanovski is a -150 favorite with Lopes at +125 odds in the latest UFC 325 odds at BetMGM.

Bet on the UFC, NBA, college basketball and other top games at BetMGM to get bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

It's important that bettors practice responsible gaming when placing wagers, and BetMGM has different tools and resources available to help with this like a live chat feature, gaming limits and alerts as well as timeout options. BetMGM also provides contact information for responsible gaming helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER (call or text 24/7).