Friday is another big day on the sports calendar, and bettors wanting to wager on any of the top games can sign up with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and receive either $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses, with the offer varying by state. Claim them for top NBA games like Timberwolves vs. Rockets or any of the evening's NHL and college baskeball contests. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to bet on Friday's top games:

For the terms and conditions of both offers, check out the BetMGM bonus code review page

Best bets for Friday, Jan. 16

The Timberwolves had the Rockets' number last year, winning two of three over their Western Conference rival. These teams meet for the first time this season on Friday, with Houston looking to flip the script. Minnesota is 27-14 entering Friday and has won seven of its last 10. Anthony Edwards is enjoying a stellar start to his season as he's averaging 28.9 points per game. Houston just fell to the Thunder on Thursday and are a different-looking team than a year ago thanks largely to the offseason trade for Kevin Durant. The star forward is still an elite scorer in his 18th NBA season, averaging 26.1 points per game in his first year with the Rockets. Houston is a 4.5-point favorite, while the over/under is 221.5. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, has Houston covering in 63% of its simulations.

The Anaheim Ducks and Los Angeles Kings meet for a battle of L.A.-area teams on the ice. The Ducks have fallen in the Pacific Division standings after a strong start, losing four of their last five, and the two teams are now separated by just two points. Leading scorers Leo Carlsson, Troy Terry and Cutter Gauthier have all missed recent games. The Ducks' wings being clipped presents an opportunity for the Kings, who have also lost four of their last five. Los Angeles is a -146 favorite and is favored by 1.5 goals. However, the Ducks cover in 72% of the model's simulations.

Bet on the NBA, the NHL and other top games at BetMGM to get bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

With responsible gaming being very important, BetMGM offers multiple ways to help bettors. These include a live chat feature, gaming limits, activity alerts and timeout options. BetMGM also shares contact information for local and national helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER (call or text 24/7).