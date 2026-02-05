Sports fans looking to get in on the betting action Thursday, Feb. 5, can wager on NBA, NHL, and college basketball games using the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS. With the offer, new users get $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins and up to $1,500 in bonus bets if the wager loses, depending on the state they live in. Thursday's eight-game NBA schedule features Spurs vs. Mavericks and Warriors vs. Suns, and there are 10 games in the NHL, headlined by Panthers vs. Lightning. In college basketball, No. 2 Michigan hosts Penn State as part of a busy Thursday.

Best bets for Thursday, Feb. 5

It's the first of a home-and-home Southwest Division battle Thursday when the Dallas Mavericks host the San Antonio Spurs at American Airlines Center. The Spurs (34-16) remain in second place in the Western Conference despite beating the conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder 116-106 on Wednesday night. San Antonio leads the division, while Dallas (19-31) is fourth in the Southwest and 12th in the conference. The Spurs have won three of their past four, while the Mavericks have lost five in a row. San Antonio is a 7.5-point favorite in the Spurs vs. Mavericks odds, but the SportsLine Projection Model likes Dallas to cover the spread. They cover in 62% of the model's simulations, earning an 'A' grade.

Elsewhere in the NBA, the Golden State Warriors are fighting injuries and making moves at the trade deadline as they try to get out of a rut. Golden State (27-24) has lost five of its past seven, while the Suns (31-20) have won four of their past five. Phoenix is seventh in the West and Golden State is eighth, four games back. Both teams were off Wednesday after playing Tuesday night, when Phoenix beat the Portland Trail Blazers 130-125 and the Warriors lost 113-94 to the Philadelphia 76ers. The Suns are 6.5-point favorites at home and are covering the spread in 53% of the SportsLine model simulations. The model likes Over 215.5 in this one, as it is hitting 54.7% of the time for a 'B' grade.

In the NHL, it will probably be another chippy affair Thursday when the streaking Tampa Bay Lightning host the reigning champion Florida Panthers. Eastern Conference-leading Tampa Bay (36-14-4) beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 in overtime Tuesday behind a goal and three assists from Nikita Kucherov, who is third in the NHL with 90 points. The Lightning are 18-1-1 in their past 20 games. The Panthers (29-24-3) continue to flounder but snapped a four-game losing streak with a shootout victory against Boston on Wednesday. Tampa Bay is a -195 home favorite, but the SportsLine model likes Florida +161 on the money line, as they provide value in winning 45% of the time in its simulations as +161 underdogs.

In college basketball, No. 2 Michigan (20-1) is favored by a whopping 24.5 points against Penn State (10-12), but the Nittany Lions covering gets a 'B' grade, as they do so in an impressive 72% of model simulations.

