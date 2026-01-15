There are dozens of opportunities for sports betting on Thursday night, and new users can use the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to earn bonus bets. New users get $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, depending on where they live. There are nine NBA games, highlighted by Bucks vs. Spurs and Knicks vs. Warriors, 10 NHL games and dozens of college basketball matchups. Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook to wager on Thursday's games here:

Best bets for Thursday, Jan. 14

Both teams will be looking to get back on track Thursday night when the San Antonio Spurs host the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. ET at Frost Bank Center. The Bucks (17-23) sit 11th in the Eastern Conference and have lost three of their past four games, including a 139-106 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday. The loss brought out the boo birds and Giannis Antetokounmpo expressed his frustration as trade rumors swirl around the star big man. He will face off against Victor Wembanyama and a Spurs team that leads the Southwest Division despite a recent lull. San Antonio (27-13) has dropped to third in the Western Conference in losing four of its past six games. The Spurs dropped a 119-98 decision to the West-leading Thunder on Tuesday but are 7.5-point favorites in the Bucks vs. Spurs odds. The SportsLine Model has Over 226.5 hitting in 56% of its simulations, earning the pick a 'B' grade, and the Spurs cover the spread 52% of the time.

Elsewhere in the NBA, the Golden State Warriors (22-19) will continue an eight-game home-stand against the New York Knicks (25-15), who lead the Atlantic Division and are second in the East. The Warriors are eighth in the West but are 14-6 at home, including 3-1 so far on the long home stretch. The Knicks have lost six of their past eight games and are 6.5-point road underdogs in the 10 p.m. ET matchup at Chase Center. The SportsLine model likes the Over, projecting almost 10 more points than the 227.5 total oddsmakers have set, earning the pick a 'B' grade.

The only top-25 college basketball matchup has No. 9 Gonzaga visiting Washington State, and the Bulldogs are 18.5-point favorites in the 10 p.m. ET matchup. The model has the Zags winning 94% of the time and covering the large spread at a 57% rate.

