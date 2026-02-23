Monday is a big day for basketball fans, and you can get in on the action with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses, depending on which state you live in. In the NBA, the Detroit Pistons will host the San Antonio Spurs in a potential NBA Finals preview, while Louisville visits North Carolina and Houston takes on Kansas in college basketball. According to the latest college basketball odds, Houston is favored by 1.5 points on the road. Click here to sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get started:

Best bets for Monday, Feb. 23

The Detroit Pistons lead the NBA's Eastern Conference by 5.5 games and host the Western Conference's second-place team, the San Antonio Spurs, on Monday. Led by guard Cade Cunningham (25.5 points per game), Detroit has won five straight games, including an emphatic 126-111 win over the New York Knicks to complete the season sweep. San Antonio has won nine of its last ten, with Victor Wembanyama (24.3 ppg) emerging as one of the NBA's brightest stars. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has Detroit winning in 69% of its outcomes.

The Big 12 is the center of college basketball this season, and two of the conference's biggest teams collide on Monday when the Kansas Jayhawks host the Houston Cougars. Kansas has stumbled lately, as Bill Self's team has lost two of its last three. The defeat at the hands of Iowa State was understandable, but a loss to Cincinnati has alarm bells ringing in Lawrence -- especially with Houston coming to town. But the Cougars themselves have lost two straight, albeit to a pair top-10 teams in Iowa State and Arizona. Monday's game therefore represents a chance to set the tone for the remainder of the season for both sides. The Over hits in 61% of the SportsLine model's simulations.

