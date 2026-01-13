The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first wager of $10 or more wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses, depending on state laws. New users can claim these promos for Tuesday night's Spurs vs. Thunder NBA showdown, Lightning vs. Penguins in the NHL, or any of the night's college basketball matchups. To bet on Spurs vs. Thunder and more Tuesday, sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook here:

Check out our BetMGM bonus code review page for the full terms and conditions for both promotions.

Betting preview for Tuesday's games

The Oklahoma City Thunder still have a comfortable lead atop the Western Conference, but the San Antonio Spurs have been a thorn in their side this season. San Antonio (27-12) sits second in the West, 5.5 games back, after beating the Thunder (33-7) three times last month. The first loss, 111-109 in the NBA Cup semifinals, snapped a 16-game OKC win streak, and the Thunder have lost five games in the past month. They come in off consecutive victories, the most recent a 124-112 triumph over the Miami Heat on Sunday. The Spurs have lost three of their past five, including a 104-103 setback to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.

The Thunder are second in the NBA in scoring (121.4 points per game), led by reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is second in the NBA in scoring 31.9 points per game. Victor Webanyama (24.3 points, 11.1 rebounds) is one of eight Spurs players averaging double digits in scoring, though Devin Vassell remains out. The Thunder also have the NBA's top defense, allowing 108.4 points per game to give them a league-best plus-13 point differential. San Antonio is plus-5.4. The Thunder are 7.5-point favorites, and the over/under is 229.5. The SportsLine Projection Model has OKC covering in 58% of its simulations, and the Under hits 55% of the time.

There are six other NBA games, and among the 10 NHL matchups is Lightning vs. Penguins as Tampa Bay aims for its 11th consecutive victory. The Lightning beat the Flyers for the second time in three days on Monday night, getting a 5-1 victory to go with a 7-2 win on Saturday. Nikita Kucherov had a multi-point game in all of them, including an empty-net goal Monday. Tampa Bay is a -135 favorite on the money line, with the Penguins priced at +113, and the SportsLine model sees value there with Pittsburgh winning 47% of the time. Three of the five remaining undefeated teams in college basketball are also in action Tuesday, with Nebraska a 10.5-point favorite over Oregon, Iowa State -3.5 against Kansas and Miami (Ohio) favored by 16.5 over Central Michigan.

Sign up for BetMGM to bet on Thunder vs. Spurs, NHL and more for Tuesday:

Responsible Gaming

BetMGM takes responsible gaming seriously. BetMGM offers tools to help its users maintain healthy habits, including deposit limits, time limits and more. BetMGM also provides documentation helping users to identify signs of problem gaming. If you or someone you know has a problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.