Saturday evening brings a loaded sports slate featuring NBA, college basketball and UFC 324, and the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS gives new users either $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses. No. 17 Alabama hosts Tennessee in an SEC showdown, while the Mavericks face the Lakers in one of the top NBA games and UFC 324 is headlined by Paddy Pimblett vs. Justin Gaethje. Sign up for BetMGM to bet on Saturday's top games:

For the terms and conditions of both offers, check out the BetMGM bonus code review page

Saturday college basketball betting preview

No. 17 Alabama vs. Tennessee takes center stage on Saturday night due to some other games getting moved up because of weather conditions. The Crimson Tide have been in the headlines this week, as 23-year-old former Crimson Tide center Charles Bediako was issued a temporary injunction that makes him eligible to return from the G League. Bediako averaged 6.6 points and 5.2 rebounds in 70 appearances over two seasons at Alabama before entering the 2023 NBA Draft.

Tennessee's streak of 90 consecutive weeks in the top 25, which was the second longest behind Houston (117), came to end earlier this week. The Vols have won four straight games against the Crimson Tide, but they are 3.5-point road underdogs in the Saturday college basketball odds at BetMGM. Bet on Saturday college basketball at BetMGM to get bonus bets:

Saturday NBA betting preview

There are three NBA games tipping off at 8 p.m. ET or later on Saturday, including the Bulls vs. Celtics in an Eastern Conference matchup. Boston has won four of its last five games after beating Brooklyn in double overtime on Friday night, powered by a Jaylen Brown triple double. The Celtics are 3-point road favorites against the Bulls, who are riding a three-game winning streak.

Luka Doncic returns to Dallas for the second time since being traded to the Lakers when the teams meet in an 8:30 p.m. ET matchup. The Lakers have lost six of their last nine games, while the Mavericks have won a season-high four straight games. Dallas is a 3.5-point home underdog in the Saturday NBA odds at BetMGM, and the over/under is 234.5. Bet on Saturday NBA games at BetMGM to get bonus bets:

UFC 324 betting preview

UFC 324 is headlined by Paddy Pimblett vs. Justin Gaethje in a lightweight bout. The UFC returns to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, including this interim lightweight title bout. Pimblett is the -238 favorite, while Gaethje is the +195 underdog in the UFC 324 odds at DraftKings. Other fights to keep an eye on include Waldo Cortes-Acosta (-345) vs. Derrick Lewis and Sean O'Malley (-218) vs. Song Yadong. Bet on UFC 324 at BetMGM to get bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

BetMGM takes responsible gaming very seriously and offers multiple tools and resources to assist bettors. These include a live chat feature on the BetMGM Sportsbook app, deposit and wager limits, activity alerts and timeout options. The sportsbook also provides contact information for responsible gaming helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER (call or text 24/7).